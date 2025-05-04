Remote cluster of buildings was built by Ministry of Defence

It is a tiny cluster of properties built at the time of growing unease in the midst of the Cold War to serve as an early warning station in the event of a nuclear attack.

Now, in what has been described as a “rare opportunity” to join one of the most remote communities in mainland Britain, a property at Balnakeil Craft Village has come on to the open market.

The cluster of buildings was built as part of plans for a Cold War listening station. Picture: Robert Perry/The Scotsman | TSPL

The origins of the community, situated around one mile west of Durness in Sutherland, date back to 1954, when the Ministry of Defence struck upon the idea of creating a military base in the face of rising tensions with the-then Soviet Union.

However, the plans for the early warning radar station were never realised. By the mid-1960s, the-then Sutherland county council acquired the buildings with the idea of turning them into small-scale industrial units.

But with a lack of interest from businesses, one enterprising official struck upon a novel idea - turning the outpost into a craft village, offering the brutalist, single-storey buildings - then little more than empty concrete shells - for minimal rent.

Balnakeil is now home to a thriving community of craft firms. Picture: Robert Perry/The Scotsman | TSPL

What was known as the Far North Project became a unique success story, with a silversmith, an artist and a worm-farmer among the first residents to move in.

Although the number of craft businesses has dwindled, Balnakiel remains a small, yet thriving hub of artists and creatives, including a chocolatier, a woodwind instrument repairer, and a jewellery maker who specialises in stained glass.

The chance to join their ranks comes after a detached bungalow in Balnakeil was put up for sale - one of only a handful to come to the market in the area in recent years

The property in Balnakeil is listed at offers over £150,000. Picture: Munro & Noble | Munro & Noble

Estate agents Munro & Noble, which are marketing the property, point out that as well as a dwelling house with three bedrooms, the property has potential as a business outlet, given it features multiple workshop spaces and a utility room. “This property has potential to be a large family home with an opportunity to run your own business,” the firm notes.

Inverness-based Munro & Noble also point out the property, which also features wood burning stoves, is located in one of the most secluded, and beautiful, parts of northern Scotland. The agent highlights the appeal of the surrounding landscape to those seeking a “great escape from all the hustle and bustle”.

The lounge of the property in Balnakeil. Picture: Munro & Noble | Munro & Noble

“This village is the furthest north-west village on the Scottish mainland, and boats spectacular scenery with a rocky coastline, pristine beaches with turquoise waters, a wide array of wildlife, and vast open spaces,” Munro & Noble added.

The property, which is on the market at offers over £150,000, has already attracted significant interest on the Living Off Grid in Scotland Facebook page, where the listing has attracted hundreds of comments.

The unique community is located in rural Sutherland. Picture: Robert Perry/The Scotsman | TSPL

One follower, Lara Swales, wrote: “It is a stunning landscape, but I’ve been told it is harsh in winter. For the right person this could be perfect though.”