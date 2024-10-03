This year's show, Symphony of Nature, promises to be a kaleidoscopic outdoor experienceThis year's show, Symphony of Nature, promises to be a kaleidoscopic outdoor experience
First look at spectacular The Enchanted Forest 2024 returning to Faskally Woods in Pitlochry

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 12:56 GMT

The Enchanted Forest returns for 2024 to Faskally Woods in Pitlochry Scotland

Members of the public have attended a light installation at The Enchanted Forest at Faskally Wood in Pitlochry to kick off October.

This year's show, Symphony of Nature, promises to be a kaleidoscopic outdoor experience, a journey through a symphony of lights, music, and the natural beauty of the forest.

Previous years' shows have attracted 800,000 visitors.

The event, which is thought to have generated more than £73 million for Highland Perthshire in its first 20 years, has been valued at £10.38 million, according to research.

Here are the best images from the launch of The Enchanted Forest.

1. Enchanted Forest at Faskally Wood, Pitlochry, Scotland

Enchanted Forest event at Faskally Wood

2. Enchanted Forest event at Faskally Wood

Enchanted Forest event at Faskally Wood | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Enchanted Forest event at Faskally Wood on October 02, 2024 in Pitlochry, Scotland.

3. Symphony of Nature

Enchanted Forest event at Faskally Wood on October 02, 2024 in Pitlochry, Scotland. | J Mitchell/Getty Images

Members of the public attend a light installation at the Enchanted Forest

4. Symphony of Nature

Members of the public attend a light installation at the Enchanted Forest | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

