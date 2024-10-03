Members of the public have attended a light installation at The Enchanted Forest at Faskally Wood in Pitlochry to kick off October.

This year's show, Symphony of Nature, promises to be a kaleidoscopic outdoor experience, a journey through a symphony of lights, music, and the natural beauty of the forest.

Previous years' shows have attracted 800,000 visitors.

The event, which is thought to have generated more than £73 million for Highland Perthshire in its first 20 years, has been valued at £10.38 million, according to research.

Here are the best images from the launch of The Enchanted Forest.

