Members of the public have attended a light installation at The Enchanted Forest at Faskally Wood in Pitlochry to kick off October.
This year's show, Symphony of Nature, promises to be a kaleidoscopic outdoor experience, a journey through a symphony of lights, music, and the natural beauty of the forest.
Previous years' shows have attracted 800,000 visitors.
The event, which is thought to have generated more than £73 million for Highland Perthshire in its first 20 years, has been valued at £10.38 million, according to research.
Here are the best images from the launch of The Enchanted Forest.
This year's show, Symphony of Nature, promises to be a kaleidoscopic outdoor experience, a journey through a symphony of lights, music, and the natural beauty of the forest Previous years' shows have attracted 800,000 visitors | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
