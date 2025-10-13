The Christians: Motherwell dental practice comes to rescue of lead singer just hours before Glasgow gig
A Motherwell dental practice has come to the rescue of a band’s lead singer just hours before their Glasgow headline show.
Garry Christian, lead singer of Liverpool musical ensemble The Christians, rushed to the practice on Monday morning after he lost one of his front teeth.
The band’s manager, Emma Roberts, said they were “beyond thankful” that McManus and Scott Dental Surgeries squeezed the singer into a busy morning schedule at short notice.
The group, made up of members Mr Christian, Joey Ankrah, Neil Griffiths, Lionel Duke, Bobby Kewley and Mike Triggs, are in Scotland for their UK co-headline tour with The Blow Monkeys.
On Monday, the band are performing at the Edmiston House in Glasgow and will then travel to Edinburgh for their Queen’s Hall performance on Tuesday.
Mr Christian, 70, lost one of his front teeth on Saturday - the first day of the tour.
Mrs Roberts said: “They started the tour in Gateshead on Saturday and it fell out that night.
“It’s the tooth next to his front tooth, so it wasn’t very good. When he started singing, it was whistling because of the gap.”
‘They saved our life’
The Liverpool-born man was thankfully “saved” after McManus and Scott Dental Surgeries were able to fit him in for an appointment.
Mrs Roberts added: “I phoned at 9am this morning expecting them to get rid of me, but they were really helpful. Luckily the woman remembered the band too.
“They got him an appointment at 11.40am and he’s now on the way to Glasgow, so I’m hoping he’s all OK.
“I was amazed. They’ve really saved our life, so we’ll have to find a good way to thank them.”
The Christians had a variety of international chart hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s including Ideal World, Hooverville, Forgotten Town and Harvest to the World.
