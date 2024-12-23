The big-hearted 'Saughton Santa' prison officer who collects Christmas gifts for inmates' kids
You might call him the Saughton santa.
Every year, prison officer Colin O’Flaherty ensures the children of inmates at HMP Edinburgh have a present to open at Christmas.
The 66-year-old collects hundreds of donated gifts from churches around Edinburgh and the Lothians, which are then sorted and distributed through the jail’s visitor centre.
“We endeavour that every child who visits the prison during the festive period goes away with a gift,” he told The Scotsman.
Last year, 328 youngsters benefited from the scheme, which Mr O’Flaherty has overseen for more than two decades. Even a heart attack and triple bypass surgery in 2022 failed to slow him down.
“I used to have a drawer full of letters from prisoners - it meant so much to them,” he said. “They didn’t have to worry about buying Christmas presents for their children. They used to worry about what they were going to do.”
Mr O’Flaherty added: “I’ve seen the difference it makes to children and that’s what it’s all about.”
The idea originated in 1985, when HMP Edinburgh’s then Chaplain, Rev John Murie, decided he could help prisoners and their families by arranging toy donations to be used as children’s Christmas presents.
Mr O’Flaherty took on responsibility in 2001 and last year received a commendation from the Butler Trust at a ceremony hosted by Princess Anne in London. He said it was “all about the children”.
And the long-serving prison officer has not let some tough experiences colour his world view. In 1997, he was attacked on a prison escort by an inmate armed with a sailmakers needle. “You can’t get too involved in what they [prisoners] have done in the past,” he said.
Mr O’Flaherty worked in the civilian branch of the Royal Navy, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, before joining the prison service 35 years ago.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said he was “a great example of Scottish Prison Service staff who go above and beyond, demonstrating considerable care and compassion”.
Speaking during a visit to HMP Edinburgh, she told The Scotsman: “We know that Christmas is a difficult time of the year for people in custody, but particularly for their families and for the children.”
The minister added: “You only have to speak to the staff and they’ll tell you what it’s like looking at the wee faces of children who are opening presents with their families here at the visitor centre. It makes a difficult experience, a difficult time, a lot better.”
Ms Constance said the scheme also helped to support inmates in their role as fathers. “There will be a lot of people in prison who have not had a great experience of family life themselves, so anything that can be done to role model and support people to maintain and build family relationships is actually in everybody’s interests,” she said.
Martin Crewe, the director of Barnardo's Scotland, which operates the visitor centre at HMP Edinburgh, said staff try to match youngsters with gifts based on what they play with when they visit.
He said: “We try and make sure that what they’re going to get is what they’re interested in. We’ve got an amazing staff team who really take notice of all the kids.”
