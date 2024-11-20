The attractive high street named Scotland's best for independent shops

The street is home to many independent shops and businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of Scotland’s most iconic city streets, packed with restaurants, cafes and bars and adorned with murals by Scottish artist Alasdair Gray.

Now Glasgow’s Byres Road has been named one of the top 10 high streets for independent shops in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The street, known for its network of lanes, including Ashton Lane, home to some of the city’s most-loved eateries, was ranked ninth in an analysis by credit card provider American Express.

The research identified St Mary’s Street in Stamford, Lincolnshire, as Britain’s top hotspot for independent shops, followed by Devonshire Street and Division Street in Sheffield, Yorkshire and Gloucester Road in Bristol.

No other Scottish streets featured on the list.

PA

In partnership with retail experts GlobalData, the firm identified the top high streets for independent shops through ranking factors such as the number of independent outlets, variety of business types, and vibrancy of the high street.

The list also took into consideration the number of Gen Z and Millennial independent business owners - aged between 18-43 - in each location, factoring in how these younger generations are investing in the future success of UK high streets. Across the top 10 hotspots, on average over a third of all business owners are in these age cohorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Edelman, general manager of merchant services at American Express, said: “Small businesses play a crucial role in supporting local economies up and down the country, and it’s pleasing to now see their impact beyond the high street. Through our Shop Small campaign and support of Small Business Saturday we’re proud to be championing and shining a spotlight on the diverse and vibrant independent businesses who help our local communities thrive.”

Subscribe to The Scotsman and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “The nation’s 5.5 million small businesses bring incredible value to the UK’s economy, society and communities, and this research underlines the material impact they have in boosting local areas. On Small Business Saturday, and beyond, we are asking the nation to throw their arms around their favourite local small businesses and show them how much they mean to us all and the wider community. Public support is so vital for small businesses, particularly for the next generation of owners.”