The 180 artists to benefit from £1 million Fringe funding

Phoebe Waller-Bridge launched the initiative two years ago

Shows dealing with topics from IVF to Miss Universe pageants and football hooliganism are among 180 artists to share a £1 million funding pot from the Keep it Fringe initiative.

The fund, which hands out £2,500 grants to break down financial barriers that prevent artists from bringing work to the festival, was launched two years ago with a £50,000 donation from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, matched by the Fringe Society.

Representing a mix of free and ticketed shows, a third of the successful applicants identify as disabled or have a health condition, and more than 30 per cent come from a working-class background.

Theatre shows received 45 per cent of the funding, while comedy performers were granted almost a third. Other genres included spoken word, children's shows and cabaret and variety performances.

This year’s fund received 848 applications, which were reviewed by 28 independent assessors.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said the organisation is “actively seeking” new funding and donations to ensure the long-term sustainability of the initiative, which is this year supported by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

She said: “This year we received the highest number of applications to date which highlights how valued and needed this initiative is. We are thankful to DCMS for providing the funding that has enabled us to continue the Keep it Fringe fund for the last two years.

“We know that for many artists the financial challenges of putting on a show can prevent some from coming to the Fringe, and this funding will enable the Edinburgh Fringe to be more accessible to artists from across the UK.”

She added: “We are keen to continue the Keep it Fringe fund, as we have heard countless testimonials on how invaluable this support is. If you think you can help, please get in touch with the Fringe Society team.”