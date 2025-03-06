Teenager dies after being found 'seriously injured' in street in Scottish city

Police say the answers ‘lie in the community’ as they treat death as suspicious

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy found with fatal injuries are working to identify a motive.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene on Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday after police and paramedics were called to reports of a person with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 year old boy has died in Glasgow | John Devlin / National World

At a press conference on Thursday outside Stewart Street police station, close to the scene to the west of the city centre, detectives could not say if the boy had been attacked with a weapon, saying that will not be known until a post-mortem examination is carried out.

Detectives also could not confirm the teenager’s identity, ethnicity, or whether he was local to the area.

Asked if his death is being treated as murder, they said it is a “suspicious death investigation”.

At the scene, a blue forensics tent has been erected between two residential streets lined with tenement flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly said she believes “answers lie in the community”, and said it is being treated as an isolated incident.

She described the victim as a “child”, and said his death was a “tragedy”.

Clarendon St Glasgow | John Devlin / National World

When it was put to her that the boy’s teachers had told his classmates of the death, Ms Kelly said specialist officers are supporting his family.

Ms Kelly said: “We are engaging with partners in education to try and identify other individuals to support the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still looking through CCTV, that will determine ethnicity. I can’t confirm his identity or comment on ethnicity.

“We don’t believe there is further risk to anyone else in the community. We are treating it as isolated.

“If we don’t know who the suspects are, we don’t know the motive. We don’t know if it’s targeted.

“I believe the answers lie in the local community.”

Asked if the victim was from the area, Ms Kelly said: “I won’t confirm anything in relation to the victim. We have got to give dignity to this family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keeping an open mind to a motive. We have got to identify what a motive was for this incident.”

She said forensics officers are working at the scene, and added: “It will come out whether there are any weapons found which are relevant.”

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: “This is a major investigation which is fast-moving, in its very early stages. We are here to appeal to the local community.”

Ms Kelly said: “An extensive investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, we have spoken to the family of the boy and will continue to provide them with specialist support at this distressing time.

“We have been gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area, which is being reviewed.

“Officers have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the local area and will continue to do so.

“I would also be very keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, or footage, could prove vital, so please do pass it on to officers.”