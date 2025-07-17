The driver and passengers of the car were checked over by paramedics. | John Devlin

The road was closed for several hours to allow for collision investigation to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal for information has been launched after a fatal crash involving a 14-year-old pedestrian.

The crash happened at around 5.10pm on Wednesday at the bridge over Cessnock Water on the A76 near Hurlford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old boy was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say his family have been notified.

The driver and passengers of the car were checked over by paramedics. | John Devlin

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The male driver of the car, a Vauxhall Corsa, and his two passengers were checked over by paramedics. However, they did not require to attend hospital.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for collision investigation to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Brian Simpson from Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and we are providing them with support as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”