Ayrshire incident: Teenager, 14, pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by car on Scottish road
An appeal for information has been launched after a fatal crash involving a 14-year-old pedestrian.
The crash happened at around 5.10pm on Wednesday at the bridge over Cessnock Water on the A76 near Hurlford.
Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old boy was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say his family have been notified.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The male driver of the car, a Vauxhall Corsa, and his two passengers were checked over by paramedics. However, they did not require to attend hospital.
The road was closed for several hours to allow for collision investigation to take place.
Sergeant Brian Simpson from Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and we are providing them with support as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2706 of Wednesday, July 16.