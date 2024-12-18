Teacher wanted for Scotland's most remote inhabited island in 'unique' £58k job opportunity

School roll on remote island numbers just two pupils

It is described as a “unique” opportunity to play a key role in one of Scotland's smallest, but thriving communities.

Fair Isle, the most remote inhabited island in Britain, is searching for a teacher to join its modest primary school.

The island, situated midway between the Shetland and Orkney archipelagos, has just two pupils on the school roll, although a younger child is due to start at its early years provision in the near future.

They are part of an island community currently around 60 strong, and which is looking forward to a brighter future after a testing few years. Fair Isle’s world renowned bird observatory, a leading research hub for fieldwork and monitoring of migratory bird species, was destroyed by a fire in 2019, but after an extensive rebuild, the new centre is expected to open its doors in 2025.

The current school roll on Fair Isle is just two. Picture: PA | PA

A project is also underway to replace the Fair Isle ferry and improve the harbour infrastructure, which will increase the reliability and capacity of transport connections to the island, which is three miles long and one-and-a-half miles wide.

Shetland Island Council said it was looking for an “enthusiastic, committed and motivated” principal teacher to join the “well resourced” non-denominational school and take up a full-time role “at the heart of the dynamic and welcoming Fair Isle community”.

The school is led by a shared head teacher from Sandwick Junior High School and the current school staff includes one supply teacher, one clerical assistant, one supervisory assistant and instructors. As well as educating the children, a key duty of staff is preparing pupils for secondary school, when they have to leave Fair Isle and go to board at Anderson High in Lerwick.

Chloe Kerr, quality improvement officer at the local authority, said: “This is a unique and exciting opportunity to contribute to the life of Fair Isle school. Staff, families and the wider community work together to embrace the real life experiences the community offers and to help every child achieve their full potential.”

Work to open the doors of a new Fair Isle bird observatory is nearing an end. Picture: PA Wire | PA

The principal teacher post, which commands a salary of £57,897, inclusive of the distant islands allowance of £2,742 per annum, has recently been advertised on the public sector job portal, myjobscotland, with a closing date for applications of January 6, 2025. The vacancy states the successful candidate will have the qualities of vision, energy, initiative, good communication skills and self-discipline.

The post is permanent and full time, working 35 hours a week. Candidates must have relevant qualifications and experience, be currently registered with the General Teaching Council for Scotland and be required to join, or be a member of, the Protecting Vulnerable Groups Scheme before a formal offer of employment can be made.

