Suspected drug deaths down but still at ‘high level’, report finds

Fatalities fall to lowest rate for two years

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drugs deaths in Scotland have fallen in 2024, but “remain at a high level”, new figures have revealed.

New figures published by the Scottish Government showed 833 suspected drugs deaths were recorded over the period January to September 2024 – a reduction of 7% from the previous total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after 1,172 Scots died as a result of drugs in 2023 – with the figures for that year up by 121 from the previous year’s total.

However, the latest figures, based on data from Police Scotland on suspected drugs deaths, showed that fatalities fell to the lowest rate for two years in the period July to September 2024.

Drugs deaths in Scotland "remain at a high level" | Submitted

In that quarter there were 244 suspected drugs deaths recorded – with this 9% less than in April to June and 19% down from July to September 2023.

The report said this was “the lowest number recorded in a single calendar quarter since the quarter ending September 2022” – however, it also made clear that the number of fatalities can “fluctuate from quarter to quarter”, adding that “care should be taken not to interpret movements between individual calendar quarters as indicative of any long-term trend”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 833 suspected drug deaths over the first nine months of this year, almost three quarters (74%) were men.

As well as the 616 men who died, there were 217 suspected drugs deaths amongst women.

Meanwhile almost two thirds (65%) of those who died were aged between 35 and 54, with this said to be broadly in line with previous quarters.

The Greater Glasgow police division recorded the highest number of suspected drugs deaths, with 186 in this area, followed by 102 in Lanarkshire and 70 in the Edinburgh City area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Secretary Neil Gray said the Scottish Government was providing “record levels of funding” for alcohol and drugs programmes – saying spending in this area had been protected in the 2025-26 Scottish budget.

Mr Gray stated: “My condolences go to all those who have lost a loved one. We want everyone experiencing harm from drug use to be able access the support they need.”

He added that the Scottish Government’s £250 million five year national mission to tackle drug misuse was “taking a wide range of actions, including funding the UK’s first Safer Drug Consumption Facility pilot, working towards the establishment of drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone”.

The Health Secretary continued: “Record levels of funding for alcohol and drugs programmes were protected in last week’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve maintained £112 million to local ADPs (Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships) for treatment and support services and we’ll continue to invest in residential rehabilitation – with more than £10 million committed to increasing capacity and funded placements.”

He also said the the Scottish Government would continue to provide the Corra Foundation with £13 million a year – with Mr Gray noting that the charity “has now distributed funding to more than 300 grassroots organisations and projects, helping to support more than 33,000 people”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Almost 100 people a month are dying in Scotland’s drug deaths emergency. It’s far worse than anywhere else in Europe.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see new drug checking facilities, a nationwide network of safer consumption rooms and people misusing drugs given treatment instead of prison.