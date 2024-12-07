“London to me has always represented freedom” - Brian Cox

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish actor Brian Cox has said he will “try to spend as much time here” in the UK as he can following the results of the US presidential election.

The Succession star, 78, has been outspoken about his views on President-elect Donald Trump, and called him a “monster” while he was a guest on Channel 4’s live coverage of the US election last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the result has made him lose faith in people, he told the Guardian: “No, it doesn’t make me lose faith in people. It just makes me realise people are stupid.

Scottish actor Brian Cox has said he will “try to spend as much time here” in the UK as he can following the results of the US presidential election. | Getty / Canva

“We’re in for a pretty rough old four years coming up.”

Speaking about whether he will stay in the US, he said: “I don’t know. I’ve got to because my sons are there. But I’ll try to spend as much time here (UK) as I can.”

Mr Trump, 78, will take office on Inauguration Day on January 20 2025.

Cox, who grew up in a deprived area of Dundee, also reflected on his time at drama school in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Brian Cox stars in new animated Tolkien adaptation, War of the Rohirrim (Picture: Frazer Harrison) | Getty Images

“When I came to drama school, people made it obvious they were happy that I was there. I felt so liberated.

“London to me has always represented freedom.

“I loved the sense that I was allowed to be who I was and celebrated for coming from my class.”

Asked if he would have a chance of making it nowadays, with his background, he said: “No, I wouldn’t. The conditions are so different now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox voices Helm in the new anime Lord Of The Rings film The War Of The Rohirrim, and will star in the play The Score at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London, from February.

War Of The Rohirrim is an anime fantasy adaptation of JRR Tolkien lore, set 183 years before the events of Lord of the Rings. The new film, released later this month, is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and also features returning star Miranda Otto. Cox plays hot-tempered king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.

President-elect Donald Trump is in Europe today (Saturday), joining dignitaries in Paris for the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire in 2019.