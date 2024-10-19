Storm Ashley: Ferries cancelled in amber weather warning as Scotland braces for 80mph winds

Met Office warns of flying debris, large waves and transport disruption

The first travel disruption has been confirmed as Scotland is set to be battered by winds of up to 80mph as the first named storm of the season strikes.

Storm Ashley was named by Met Eireann, and warnings for wind are in place for Sunday and Monday.

Some ferry routes have already been completely cancelled on Sunday, including Ardrossan to Brodick, Troon to Brodick, and Oban to Castlebay. CalMac has warned passengers that more services could be called off at short notice on Sunday and Monday.

An Amber Warning for Wind has been issued for parts of north west Scotland for between 9am and midnight on Sunday. Yellow warnings are also in place for a wider areas of Scotland on Sunday and Monday.

Winds of up to 80mph are forecast in western regions, as well as areas of north-west England, Carlisle and Bangor, in Wales, as well as Northern Ireland.

Storm Babet batters Stonehaven harbour in October 2023 | Getty Images

The Met Office has warned of a “small chance” of danger to life from flying debris and large waves on the coast, and that some roads and bridges could close, with the possibility of cancellations to trains and flights.

The agency also warned of a “slight chance” of damage to buildings, including tiles blown from roofs, and of power cuts including mobile phone coverage.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and North West Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially a period of strong south to south-easterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn south-westerly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80 mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65 mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Transport Scotland warned of widespread disruption on the roads, on ferries and on the railways, with speed restrictions and delays as a direct result of challenging conditions.

Head of transport resillience Ashleigh Robson said: “Storm Ashley will likely mean travel disruption on Sunday. Passengers should certainly check with their operator, and with many families enjoying the October school holidays, we would advise them to pay close attention to any cross-border travel updates too.

“The Multi Agency Response Team will be in position to oversee the network, advise the public, and update Ministers over the weekend, as the storm sweeps into parts of Scotland.

“The strong winds may cause particular difficulties for HGVs and we would urge drivers to take note of the conditions. Debris on the roads and treefall is a strong possibility. The forecasted rain will make visibility difficult when driving and could result in some localised flooding.

“Disruption on ferry services is very likely, rail services and some flights will also be impacted. Please check with you transport operator for the latest information. The decision to cancel services is never taken lightly, but safety of passengers has to be the priority. Please plan ahead. The latest information on the trunk road network is always available at www.traffic.gov.scot.”

Police Scotland’s head of road policing, Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, said: “The amber warning for high winds means that there is a strong likelihood of disruption on the road network and as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

“If you are travelling, make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes. These are in place for your safety and the safety of other road users and listen out for media broadcasts about the weather and how it may be impacting travel.