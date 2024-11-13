Stephen Flynn Holyrood bid: SNP yet to make decision on two-job MPs, says Swinney

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes says Westminster leader would be “brilliant asset” at Holyrood

John Swinney has said the SNP is yet to make a decision on whether its politicians can be both MPs and MSPs.

The First Minister made the comments comes after the party's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, announced his ambition to stand in the 2026 Holyrood election.

Meanwhile, SNP Deputy Leader Kate Forbes said Mr Flynn would be a “brilliant asset” to the Scottish Parliament.

The Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat is already held by SNP MSP Audrey Nicol, who Mr Flynn will have to compete against.

Stephen Flynn is the SNP's leader at Westminster | Getty Images

His ambition to become an MSP has faced criticism from within the party after he said he would continue to keep his current job as the MP for Aberdeen South until the next general election.

Applications to stand as an SNP candidate in 2026 closed on Monday, though the formal selection process will not start until next year.

Mr Swinney told the BBC: "We’ve had times in the past when we’ve had dual mandates – I had a dual mandate myself for two years in the early days of devolution.

“The party has got to come to its conclusions about these particular issues and it will do in the fullness of time.”

On a visit to the Clyde Gateway East Business Park in Glasgow on Tuesday, Ms Forbes said it is for the SNP to decide whether Mr Flynn can run.

She said: “Can I say at the outset, Stephen Flynn would make a brilliant asset to Holyrood and to the Scottish Parliament.

“He’s exactly the kind of person that we need representing local communities in the Scottish Parliament.

“Now, I won’t get involved in local contests because Audrey Nicol I know to have been a brilliant convener of the justice committee and a brilliant local advocate as well.

“But the point is that we have democratic processes here, internally within the party, which I’m not involved in, and also externally and, ultimately, for the electorate to decide, as they decided most recently in Douglas Ross’s case.”

Mr Flynn – who said he would not accept two salaries if elected – had previously criticised former Scottish Tory leader Mr Ross for taking up positions at Holyrood and Westminster at the same time.

Ms Forbes is also among the many SNP politicians who have attacked Mr Ross for having had multiple jobs, including as a football referee.

The Deputy First Minister wrote on social media last year: “Douglas ‘three jobs’ Ross hardly spends any time in Scot Parl or speaking to his own party colleagues.

“Which is only one of the many, many reasons why I’ve never said more than a passing hello to him since he was elected. Conference hyperbole compensating for a failed Tory Gov.”

Asked why Mr Flynn could run as an MSP without quitting his position as an MP, Ms Forbes said on Wednesday: “That will be a decision for [the SNP’s] national executive committee.

“But let me be very clear in terms of my own strong view, we need the best talent we can get representing Scottish communities the length and breadth of this country.

“We need them in Holyrood making decisions.

“The beauty of democracy is that it ultimately will be a decision for the local electorate as to who represents them, both within the party and within the public.

“Now, most recently, that was put to the test with Douglas Ross, he wasn’t returned as the MP, and therefore it proves the point that democracy works.”

Another sitting MP, Stephen Gethins, has submitted an application to be selected as a candidate.