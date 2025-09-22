Singer D4vd cancels Glasgow show as investigation into body of teenager found in his car continues

d4vd’s real name is David Anthony Burke. | Getty Images for Coachella

D4vd has cancelled all of his European and UK tour dates after the body of a missing 15-year-old girl was found inside a Tesla registered in his name.

Venues in Amsterdam and Dublin shared that the dates had been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances”, with tickets no longer available on Ticketmaster, and the listing for his scheduled performance at SWG3 in Glasgow on October 16 removed from the venue’s website.

They are only the latest dates to be cancelled following the discovery of a “badly decomposed body” in a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old star, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, at Hollywood Tow on Monday, September 8.

The body has been identified as missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was last seen in April 2024 around 60 miles (95km) away from downtown Los Angeles. She was 13 at the time.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Gisel Vera, representing Rivas’ family, has shared a GoFundMe, seeking donations to lay the teenager to rest.

They wrote: “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, police are trying to determine Rivas’ ties with the singer as well as retracing her final days.

d4vd. | Getty Images

Burke has yet to release an official statement on the investigation. He had been on tour promoting his debut album Withered since August. He first found fame on TikTok, with viral hits including Here with Me and Romantic Homicide.