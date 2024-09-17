Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop dies aged 73 'after long illness'
Musicians and fans have paid tribute to Simple Minds and Slik drummer Kenny Hyslop, who has died at the age of 73.
Hyslop, who was born in Helensburgh, was a member of the band for a year from 1981. No cause of death has been revealed but it is understood he had been ill for some time.
He was also in the band the glam rock group Slik, along with Midge Ure, who paid tribute to his friend on X, formerly Twitter.
He wrote: “Just about to board the @BritishAirways flight from JFK and heard my old friend/Slik/Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has passed away. He lived a lively life!
“Huge condolences to his friends and family. He was much loved.”
Ure compared Hyslop to Ultravos bass guitarist Chris Cross, with whom he later co-wrote the band’s famous hit single Vienna.
“Kenny was like the ‘Chris’ of Slik,” wote Ure. “We were joined at the hip in those early years. Instantly bonding over our mutual love of ‘button down pocket’ cowboy shirts! It’s the small thing which enables great friendships to grow…”
As well as being in Simple Minds and Slik, Hyslop played with Set the Tone, The O’Clock Gang, and Big George and the Business.
He joined Simple Minds in 1981 and played on the track "Promised You a Miracle," appearing in videos for hits including "Sweat in Bullet" and "Love Song."
Hyslop later taught drumming at Carlton Studios in Glasgow and continued to produce music, sharing new work through Myspace.
On X, one fan wrote: “Was lucky enough to spend 20 years in Kenny’s life as a drum ‘student’. We had some laughter…A real father type figure in my life and I’m 59!”
Another said: “Such very very sad news...remember like yesterday when he drummed for you at the Christmas Gift show at Wembley Arena back in December 1985…May God bless his soul & may he rest in eternal peace.”
