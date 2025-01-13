See incredible pictures of Scotland from the air to go on show in new Highlands exhibition

The exhibition opens this weekend

A new exhibition is to showcase photographs exploring Scotland from the air.

Celebrating Scotland’s Landscapes explores the country from above, using images from the National Collection of Aerial Photography, to showcase the familiar landscape in new ways and revealing histories that stretch back millions of years.

Aerial view centred on the Broch of Mousa with The Haa and the burnt mound adjacent. | HES

The exhibition delves into key themes including ancient settlements and recent ruins and the ways people have made an impact on the natural world, tracing our first marks on the landscape and exploring how people have interacted with the landscape for thousands of years.

Claire Whitbread, exhibitions manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to be kicking off 2025 by bringing this exciting exhibition to one of our iconic sites and an imposing fortification, Fort George. ‘Celebrating Scotland’s Landscapes’ looks at our heritage from a new angle, thanks to Scotland’s amazing collection of aerial photography that continues to inspire our understanding of the past.

Aerial view looking across Gruinard House towards Gruinard Bay. | HES

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience these impactful images for themselves and to dive into the history of how we have shaped and lived with the landscape, all from a different perspective.”

The National Collection of Aerial Photography is one of the largest in the world, with over 30 million images in its care. More information about NCAP can be found on Canmore.org.uk and at ncap.org, or the Collection can be explored on airphotofinder.ncap.org.