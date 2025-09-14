Searches continue after report of man entering River Leven

Searches are ongoing in the River Leven at Renton, West Dunbartonshire, following a report of a man entering the water.

Police received the report at around 7.30pm on Saturday and said multiple agencies joined the search that evening.

These included the Air Support Unit, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Further searches are taking place today, Sunday 14 September, with assistance from the Air Support Unit.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the man before he entered the water, or who has any information which could assist, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2781 of 13 September 2025.”

