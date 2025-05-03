Search for driver who sped away from police at 160mph on Scottish road

The driver sped away at 160mph

A search is under way to find a motorist in South Lanarkshire who sped away from police at up to 160mph.

At around 8.20pm on Wednesday, officers signalled to the driver of a grey Seat Leon on Bothwell Road in Hamilton to stop due to the nature of their driving.

But they sped away, driving at excessive speeds along Bothwell Road, Bellshill Road, the M74 Northbound and then the slip road at Daldowie Cemetery where the vehicle was found abandoned.

Constable Shannon Watt, of the Roads Policing Unit in Lanarkshire, said: “The driver sped off and out of sight of officers, driving at speeds of between 130mph and 160mph.

“Not only was he a danger to himself but to others on the road.

“From our investigation, we believe the car nearly collided with a heavy goods vehicle near the slip road to Daldowie Cemetery. We’d appeal to the driver of the lorry to get in touch with police and provide any dashcam footage they may have.