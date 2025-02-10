Search launched after pile of clothes found on Scottish beach called off after update
A search launched after a pile of clothes were found on a Scottish beach has been called off.
Coastguard and lifeboat services scoured the water off Edinburgh’s Silverknowes beach on Sunday.
South Queensferry Coastguard posted a picture on social media of the clothes, which it said had been found near the Boardwalk Beach Cafe. The picture showed a pair of black ballet pump style shoes, a black and white checked item and a black top or leggings, alongside a light-coloured garment.
However, police have said the search has been called off after no-one was traced or reported missing, although enquiries “remain ongoing”.
Police Scotland said: “Around 12.05pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025, we received a report of a small pile of clothes found on a beach near Edinburgh.
“A number of searches were carried out and no-one was traced. We haven’t received any reports of a missing person, however enquiries are ongoing.”
A spokesperson for South Queensferry Coastguard said on Sunday evening: “Our team have been out searching the coastline around Silverknowes Beach in Edinburgh this afternoon after a set of clothes was located on the shoreline close to the Boardwalk Beach Cafe.
“We are seeking any information if any members of the public may have seen anyone wearing the clothes pictured below in this area around noon [on Sunday].
“If you have any information in relation to this incident please call 999 and ask for Coastguard.”
