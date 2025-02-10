The clothes were found on Silverknowes Beach

A search launched after a pile of clothes were found on a Scottish beach has been called off.

Coastguard and lifeboat services scoured the water off Edinburgh’s Silverknowes beach on Sunday.

South Queensferry Coastguard posted a picture on social media of the clothes, which it said had been found near the Boardwalk Beach Cafe. The picture showed a pair of black ballet pump style shoes, a black and white checked item and a black top or leggings, alongside a light-coloured garment.

However, police have said the search has been called off after no-one was traced or reported missing, although enquiries “remain ongoing”.

Police Scotland said: “Around 12.05pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025, we received a report of a small pile of clothes found on a beach near Edinburgh.

“A number of searches were carried out and no-one was traced. We haven’t received any reports of a missing person, however enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for South Queensferry Coastguard said on Sunday evening: “Our team have been out searching the coastline around Silverknowes Beach in Edinburgh this afternoon after a set of clothes was located on the shoreline close to the Boardwalk Beach Cafe.

The clothes were found near the Boardwalk Beach Cafe. | Coastguard

“We are seeking any information if any members of the public may have seen anyone wearing the clothes pictured below in this area around noon [on Sunday].