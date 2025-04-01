Scottish tourist dies in Rome days after blast in holiday accommodation

Employer pays tribute to “true gentleman” after death following suspected gas explosion

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish tourist has died after the building he was staying in was destroyed in a suspected gas explosion.

Grant Paterson, from East Kilbride, was on holiday in Rome when the B&B in the city's Monteverde area collapsed on 24 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Paterson, 54, who worked for ferry operator CalMac, was understood to have suffered burns on 75 per cent of his body.

He had arrived in Rome a few days before the building collapsed.

Grant Paterson/Facebook

Diane Burke, CalMac's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Everyone at CalMac is distraught that Grant has passed away. He was a true gentleman and a credit to MV Clansman, the vessel he served aboard.

"During a distinguished 12-year career with us, he embodied the very best of CalMac and, with his larger-than-life character, he was much-loved by colleagues and passengers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts are with Grant's friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

Social media posts show Mr Paterson had visited famous sites such as the Colosseum and the Pantheon before the explosion.

He wrote: “Arrived in Rome, trains, planes, buses and foot … Accommodation is beautiful. This should be a good week … if I don’t get killed in some ungodly way …”

An investigation into the collapse has been ordered by Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gualtieri said after the incident that the burns suggested an "explosion caused by gas, which also causes flames."

He added: "It was a very loud explosion, a building collapsed and the wall of Villa Pamphili was also damaged."