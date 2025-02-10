Scottish theatre hit by 'devastating' funding cut launches campaign as future under threat

The Peebles theatre is expecting its core grant to be cut in April

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish theatre has launched a public campaign and has warned “we will not go down without a fight” as its future hangs in the balance amid a looming funding cut.

The Eastgate Theatre and Arts Centre in Peebles said talks with its main funder, Live Borders, had not been conclusive and warned it could face severe cuts to its services if its £60,000-a-year grant is withdrawn in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New executive and creative director Fraser Morrison, who took up his role at the helm of the theatre just five months ago, said the expected cut had left the theatre with no opportunity to plan, putting its future and the wider artistic landscape of Tweeddale at risk.

“This proposal is not just devastating for the theatre - it is deeply frustrating because we are at the start of an ambitious new chapter,” he said.

“Eastgate is not an organisation in decline; it is one that is evolving, innovating and determined to thrive. We have big plans to enhance what we offer and reach more people than ever before, but this funding cut threatens to pull the rug from under us just as we are building momentum.”

The Eastgate Theatre, Peebles.

The theatre provides performances, creative learning opportunities and outreach programmes for the local community in the Tweeddale area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morrison said that despite a recent meeting with Jill Franks, interim chief executive of Live Borders, the arms-length culture, sport and leisure trust for the Scottish Borders, there had been “no further meaningful communication” regarding the theatre’s funding proposal. He said ”repeated requests for clarity” had gone unanswered.

Mr Morrison pointed to the venue’s contribution to the local economy and warned a reduction in Eastgate’s ability to operate at full capacity would mean fewer visitors, fewer events, and a significant economic loss for the region.

He said reduced funding would put at risk services, including participatory arts programmes supporting vulnerable members of the community, including people with disabilities, those living with dementia, and young people in need of creative opportunities.

It is understood the existing grant level of £60,000 has been gradually cut over recent years, prompting the theatre to diversify its income, increasing revenue through ticket sales, participatory programmes, venue hire and fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morrison said: “Live Borders and Scottish Borders Council have a responsibility to support Eastgate Theatre and the vital work we do. Not only must this core grant be reinstated, but we are calling for an uplift in funding to ensure we can continue to deliver high-quality services in the face of rising costs. Cutting support for the arts doesn’t just affect one organisation - it affects an entire community.”

The venue is asking locals to write to MSPs, MPs and executives at Live Borders to demand the reinstatement of the funding.

“We need the community to rally behind us,” said Mr Morrison. “The arts are not a luxury; they are fundamental to who we are as a society. We cannot allow them to be erased from Tweeddale without a fight.”