The company has been accused of financial mismanagement since news of some 60 job losses.

The leaders of Scotland’s five main political parties have joined forces to protest against STV’s termination of its dedicated news programme for the north of Scotland.

The company’s plans suggest a news programme produced in Aberdeen for the north of Scotland would be replaced by a show presented from Glasgow, including stories from across central and northern Scotland.

Rufus Radcliffe took up the post of chief executive at STV Group last November.

Some 60 jobs are set to be cut and the company has started a voluntary redundancy programme.

In a joint letter sent, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick - backed by First Minister John Swinney and party leaders Anas Sarwar, Russell Findlay, Alex Cole-Hamilton and Ross Greer - sets out united opposition to the planned changes.

The letter, to Ofcom, describes the move as being “of grave concern to businesses, communities and elected representatives across the region”, warning it “risks depriving a major economic and cultural area of Scotland of the representation it requires and deserves”.

It goes on to highlight the north’s “pivotal role in the nation’s success”, pointing to its world-leading industries in energy, food and drink, tourism and technology, and stressing “it is therefore essential that the issues, achievements and challenges of this region continue to receive proportionate airtime and coverage”.

Commenting on the letter, Mr Borthwick said: “This is an unprecedented, cross-party intervention, which demonstrates the strength of feeling about this issue. The north of Scotland plays a pivotal role in the nation’s economic and cultural life, and it is essential that its stories continue to be told on a dedicated platform.

“STV’s proposal is inconsistent with the principles of public service broadcasting and would materially disadvantage audiences in the north. Trusted, regional journalism has never been more important, and we’re urging Ofcom to use its regulatory powers to review - and ultimately block - these changes.”

The letter also warns the planned reduction in output would “weaken the diversity and plurality of Scotland’s media landscape at a time when trusted local journalism has never been more important”.

The letter concludes: “This issue transcends party politics. It goes to the heart of fair representation for communities across Scotland.”

It has been reported STV is seeking £2.5 million of savings by next year after announcing a £200,000 loss in the first six months of 2025.

There has been criticism of company plans to spend £500,000 this year on setting up an STV news radio station, which is due to go live next year.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, national organiser for Scotland at the National Union of Journalists, told the BBC the move to cut the Aberdeen programme was an act of "cultural vandalism".

He accused the company of financial mismanagement and of making a "rushed through, panicked" decision.

MSPs were told this week the broadcaster’s flagship bulletin, STV News At 6, had seen viewer numbers fall by almost a quarter (23 per cent) in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2024.