Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer says she is ‘shocked’ about toilet camera investigation

Alison Johnstone “absolutely appalled” by allegations that have led to MSP Colin Smyth having parliamentary pass deactivated

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer says she is “absolutely appalled”, as she addressed MSPs on an investigation into a secret camera allegedly placed in Scottish Parliament toilets.

The allegations have led to MSP Colin Smyth having his parliamentary pass deactivated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has denied placing a secret camera in the building’s toilets.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone addressed MSPs after releasing a statement to all building staff on the current police investigation involving the MSP, who was suspended by Scottish Labour.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone | PA

She said: “Not a single person in Parliament is unaffected, and you’ll be aware that the corporate body met this morning and following that meeting a detailed note has been provided to party groups to individual members and to staff, and I just wish to take this opportunity to reiterate a number of points to the chamber.

“I’m absolutely appalled that anyone would have to face a situation like this in Parliament or indeed in any workplace or in any other environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all feel shocked and hurt at the recent allegations relating to an elected member and reports of an invasion, a shocking invasion of privacy. The safety and welfare of everyone who works in this building is our priority.

“These circumstances are unprecedented for this Parliament, and it has been and continues to be a highly complex situation to navigate.

“There is an ongoing live criminal investigation – the information available to the Parliament at different stages has, therefore, necessarily been limited, and parliamentary authorities do not have confirmation of any investigation details, and if further information is confirmed or verified we will share this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Presiding Officer’s statement comes after Smyth was arrested on Tuesday August 5. He was charged with an offence of possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

The PA news agency understands that Smyth has also been charged by the police in relation to the recent allegation regarding a secret camera placed in Scottish Parliament toilets, which was first reported in the Daily Record last week.

His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday August 28.

The Presiding Officer said: “It’s important to be clear that neither officials nor the Scottish parliamentary corporate body have the authority to remove the rights and privileges of an elected member.

“Officials have worked at pace to consider how this unprecedented situation should best be responded to, establishing appropriate lawful authority to act in carrying out a thorough risk assessment, and having considered this, the Scottish parliamentary corporate body (SPCB) agreed to deactivate the member’s pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While procedures are a matter for the whole Parliament, for its part, the SCPB is committed to reviewing online and physical security as a whole in line with its remit and responsibilities.

“As this remains a life criminal investigation, the matter is sub judice. We must avoid contempt of court and nothing should be said or done that might jeopardise the investigation.”

Colin Smyth MSP | contributed

The Presiding Officer informed staff last week that a full sweep of the Parliament building had been undertaken by police and no recording devices were found.

She continued: “We can only comment on information that is verified and I will continue to keep party leaders and groups across the Parliament up to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police Scotland have swept the facilities in the building and no devices were found. Enhanced security checks of the building will also continue as we seek to provide further reassurance to you and to each and every person who works or visits the Scottish Parliament.”

She also said that there have been teams working to provide additional support for those who may need it.

Smyth denied the allegations on Friday August 29 and said he was “fully co-operating” with the investigation, but said the decision by the police to release further information and his home address had been “devastating”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This allegation has come as an utter shock and one I strongly refute.

“For legal reasons, I can’t respond to specific matters or speculation, and I appreciate there is a process to go through which I am, of course, fully co-operating with. But I sincerely hope it can be concluded quickly and fairly.

“The speculation, and the recent decision by the police to publicly release details of their ongoing inquiries along with my home address has been devastating and has taken a serious toll on my health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After my address was published with no warning to my family, I felt I had no choice but to move away to protect them. That has also meant losing the local NHS critical support I had been receiving for the past few weeks, making an already difficult time even more distressing.

“I would therefore ask that the privacy of myself, but above all my family and friends, is respected while this matter is resolved. Having this hanging over them is especially overwhelming.”