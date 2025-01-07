Scottish man killed while serving as a medic with Ukrainian army

Family tribute says ‘we are all so proud of him helping others’

A Scottish man has been killed while serving on the frontline with the Ukrainian army, his family said.

Jordan Maclachlan, 26, from Ardnamurchan in the West Highlands, died on Friday while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian army, his family said in a statement.

“Jordan always believed that he was making a difference and we are all so proud of him helping others,” the statement said.

“We are waiting for further information from the Foreign Office as information is very limited.

“Jordan was a fun-loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”