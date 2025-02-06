Scottish footballers Gordon Smith and Billy Davies launch £100k campaign inspired by injured Dundee star
Scottish footballers Gordon Smith and Billy Davies have launched a £100k fundraising campaign inspired by a young Dundee star seriously injured in a car crash 44 years ago.
Ross Edwards, a promising young footballer who played for Dundee United, was seriously injured in a head-on crash in 1980.
Paramedics didn't expect him to survive the impact, but against all the odds he did, though he was left with permanent brain damage, severely impaired short-term memory and speech, requiring an electric wheelchair and full-time specialist care.
Mr Edwards, now 65, lives at Capability Scotland's Upper Springland facility in Perth, and despite being an avid Dundee fan, now holds a season ticket for St Johnstone FC.
His story has inspired Mr Smith and Mr Davies to raise £100,000 for “The Power of Five” campaign for Capability Scotland, which aims to raise £100k towards a new community centre in Perth.
Mr Smith, who played for Kilmarnock, Rangers, Brighton, and Manchester City, said: “No one knows what lies ahead, Ross’ story shows how your life can change in an instance.
“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Ross on a few occasions now, his passion for football is clear for all to see, however the reality is that he can recall a game I played in the 70’s, but not the match that was on yesterday.
“The Power of Five isn’t just about fundraising; it’s about rallying fans and members of the community to support something truly special – a place where individuals like Ross can live with dignity and joy.”
The Power of Five campaign seeks to raise funds to support Mr Edwards and 60 other residents and daytime service users who require a new facility to support their on-going needs.
Mr Davies, who enjoyed a distinguished career as a player with Rangers, St Mirren, Dunfermline, Leicester City, and Motherwell before managing clubs like Derby County, Motherwell, Preston North End and Nottingham Forest, added: “As someone who’s seen the transformative power of sport, I’m honoured to support this initiative.
“Ross’ dedication to football and to creating community is inspiring, and it’s up to all of us to ensure that his fight for a better future has a lasting impact. The Power of Five campaign is a chance to make a real difference, and I encourage everyone to get involved.”
The campaign launched with support from five football clubs: St. Mirren, Dundee, Dundee United, Brechin, and Jeanfield Swifts.
Plans are already underway to create the new Our Inclusive Community Project (OICP) facility – a fully accessible, state-of-the-art campus that will empower residents to lead enriched, independent lives.
The hub, which has an estimated cost of £8 million, will offer residents and day service users greater opportunities to connect with the local community. With over £4m secured to date, the Power of Five aims to reduce the funding gap further.
Ailsa Wallace, head of fundraising and communications at Capability Scotland, said: “Ross is living proof that even when life changes in an instant, the human spirit can achieve incredible things.
“Our campaign asks communities across Scotland to rally together and make the dream of a world-class care facility for disabled individuals like Ross a reality.
“You can be part of something extraordinary, whether its donating as an individual or as a team. Every pound raised through the Power of Five campaign will help Ross and others like him move into a facility that provides not only cutting-edge care but the opportunity to thrive in a truly inclusive community.”
