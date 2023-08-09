All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli charged with historic sex offences

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been charged in connection with historic sex offences.

Joshua King
By Joshua King
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Scottish comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged in connection with 'non-recent' sexual offences.

The 54-year-old has been released and will appear at court on a later date, police have said.

Hardeep Singh KohliHardeep Singh Kohli
Hardeep Singh Kohli
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kohli, who was brought up in Scotland, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and was runner up in Celebrity MasterChef in 2006.

He has previously contributed to the BBC’s The One Show as well as several other TV and radio programmes, and has staged shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Additional reporting by PA

Related topics:PoliceBBC