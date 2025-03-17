Scottish comedian calls for increased disabled accessibility in Glasgow venues

TikTok star reveals how his brother, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, is often unable to attend shows

A Scottish comedian has called on Glasgow venues to "engage directly with disabled people" and improve accessibility as part of a comedy festival.

James Gardner says able-bodied comedians, audience members and venues should do more to support disabled artists and attendees as the city prepares for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, which began on March 12 and runs until March 30 .

Mr Gardner, of Glasgow , is known for his comedy skits on TikTok, having amassed more than 30 million views online.

Scottish comedian James Gardner has called upon Glasgow venues to "engage directly with disabled people" and improve accessibility is part of a comedy festival | PA

His brother, Alexander, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, and has often found himself unable to attend comedy shows due to accessibility issues - including some of James' shows.

Mr Gardner's previous show, Born in a Wheelchair, was inspired by his relationship with his brother.

He said: "I've performed at the Edinburgh Fringe lots and I'd estimate 90% of venues in the city are not accessible. What message does that send to disabled performers and audiences?

"For venues and comedians, we need to engage directly with disabled people. There needs to be a forum for communication, and we need to genuinely listen to their voices. Otherwise, decisions are being made based on second-hand experiences.

"The onus is on non-disabled comedians and venue operators to take action. For too long, the burden has fallen on disabled artists to push for change, but it should be non-disabled people stepping up. How many disabled people is it acceptable to exclude?"

On March 29 , Mr Gardner will take the stage at The Social Hub, Glasgow , an accessible venue.

The former shopping channel presenter said: "Ultimately, I'd like to perform only in venues that are fully accessible.

"By doing my show at The Social Hub, I can confidently say, 'You can come and see my show; there are train stations nearby, you can get here easily, I know my brother can attend.'

"I have seen first-hand how The Social Hub approaches inclusivity and diversity. It's more than just tokenism; it's something they genuinely value. That has inspired me to think more deeply about how I can contribute to real change.

"The more voices that can be heard, the better. As someone who is not disabled, I recognise that disability affects everyone in some way, so we need to discuss its many aspects."

He added: "I don't want to lecture people, I'm far from perfect. Born in a Wheelchair was about my own ignorance of disability, despite having a brother with complex needs. It was an eye-opening show to work on.

"The more we can add to the conversation and raise awareness, the better.

"I think people need to ask themselves: what if it were their brother, sister, mum, dad, or friend? Too often, disability is dismissed as something that doesn't affect us personally.

"We need to be more empathetic. I understand that everyone is fighting their own battles,, but we all have to decide whether we want to be part of the solution. I'm part of the problem too, I'm not performing in 100% accessible venues yet. But I'm working towards it."

His latest show, Journeyman, explores his varied career, spanning numerous entertainment roles such as a TV presenter, DJ, double-glazing salesman, footballer and most recently, comedy.