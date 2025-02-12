Scottish auction house will no longer sell Nazi memorabilia items due to 'sensitivity'
A Scottish auction house will no longer trade in Nazi memorabilia in future after artefacts featured at a military sale.
But the auction house later issued an updated position, saying it fully understood the “sensitivity” around such items and would no longer include them in future sales. McTear’s said it would receive no income in fees from the Third Reich-related artefacts
A German Third Reich Luftwaffe dress dagger was one of the nine items auctioned, selling for £220. Paper bunting bearing the Swastika emblem separately sold for £50.
A set of silverware owned by Hermann Göring – one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party – was also listed for auction, with two of the plates selling for £500 each.
A 1939 Iron Cross military medal, which was sold with a Swastika pin badge, was bought for £300.
Belfast-based Bloomfield Auctions similarly cancelled the planned sale of Nazi memorabilia in 2019 after complaints.
Three of the world’s biggest auction houses – Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Bonhams – do not sell items connected to Nazi Germany.
Sales of Nazi memorabilia are banned in some parts of Europe, including in Germany and Austria, but it is not illegal in the UK.
McTear's was founded in 1842 and describes itself as Scotland’s “favourite auction house”, as well as “one of the largest independent auction houses in the UK”.
A spokesperson for McTear’s said: “As the only auctioneer in Scotland to run dedicated sales of historic militaria, McTear’s has frequently auctioned important artefacts from both World Wars, some of which have been purchased by museums both in the UK and overseas.
“On occasion, our auctions, like many others across the world, have included a small number of items relating to Nazi Germany, which have always been handled with sensitivity.
“It is important to note that these historical artefacts provide a tangible link to an important – albeit extremely dark – era in our history that should never be forgotten.
“That said, we fully understand the sensitivity surrounding the sale of these particular historical items and have now taken the decision to cease the inclusion of Nazi and SS artefacts in future auctions.
“With regard to the items sold in today’s Militaria sale, McTear’s will receive no income in fees.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.