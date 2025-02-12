Scottish auction house will no longer sell Nazi memorabilia items due to 'sensitivity'

Nine items connected to the Third Reich were put up for auction in Glasgow

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish auction house will no longer trade in Nazi memorabilia in future after artefacts featured at a military sale.

But the auction house later issued an updated position, saying it fully understood the “sensitivity” around such items and would no longer include them in future sales. McTear’s said it would receive no income in fees from the Third Reich-related artefacts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A German Third Reich Luftwaffe dress dagger was one of the nine items auctioned, selling for £220. Paper bunting bearing the Swastika emblem separately sold for £50.

The Nazi medal and Swastika badge sold at auction | McTear's

A set of silverware owned by Hermann Göring – one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party – was also listed for auction, with two of the plates selling for £500 each.

A 1939 Iron Cross military medal, which was sold with a Swastika pin badge, was bought for £300.

The bunting sold at auction bearing a Swastika | McTear's

Belfast-based Bloomfield Auctions similarly cancelled the planned sale of Nazi memorabilia in 2019 after complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the world’s biggest auction houses – Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Bonhams – do not sell items connected to Nazi Germany.

Sales of Nazi memorabilia are banned in some parts of Europe, including in Germany and Austria, but it is not illegal in the UK.

McTear's was founded in 1842 and describes itself as Scotland’s “favourite auction house”, as well as “one of the largest independent auction houses in the UK”.

A dagged linked to Nazi Germany | McTear's

A spokesperson for McTear’s said: “As the only auctioneer in Scotland to run dedicated sales of historic militaria, McTear’s has frequently auctioned important artefacts from both World Wars, some of which have been purchased by museums both in the UK and overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On occasion, our auctions, like many others across the world, have included a small number of items relating to Nazi Germany, which have always been handled with sensitivity.

“It is important to note that these historical artefacts provide a tangible link to an important – albeit extremely dark – era in our history that should never be forgotten.

“That said, we fully understand the sensitivity surrounding the sale of these particular historical items and have now taken the decision to cease the inclusion of Nazi and SS artefacts in future auctions.