Scottish actor 'grieving' for mother Dawn Searles, found dead alongside husband at rural French home

The actor appeared on Hollyoaks

Scottish actor and singer Callum Kerr has said he is “grieving the tragic loss” of his mother and her partner after the British couple were found dead in their home in south-west France.

The former Hollyoaks actor asked for privacy for himself and his sister Amanda, as well as relatives of his stepfather, who also died in the tragedy.

The bodies of Dawn and Andrew Searle were reportedly discovered on Thursday by a neighbour at their home in the village of Les Pesquies, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, which has around 100 residents and is very popular with expats. .

Mrs Searle, also known as Dawn Kerr, was originally from Musselburgh, near Edinburgh, and had worked in Scotland as a project manager.

Mr Searle was originally from West Sussex, but had worked at Standard Life in Edinburgh and Barclay’s in Glasgow.

The cause of death of the couple in their 60s is currently unknown but a helicopter, drone, criminal investigation technicians and a forensic doctor have been dispatched to the home, according to French outlets.

The mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, reportedly told French television that the deaths were “clearly a homicide”.

A representative of Scottish-born actor Mr Kerr said: “At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (nee Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.

“We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period.

“We will provide updates as appropriate.”

Mr Kerr is known for his role as PC George Kiss in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, as well as appearing in Netflix’s Virgin River and drama Flowers In The Attic: The Origin. Mr Kerr joined the National Youth Theatre of Scotland while in school, and auditioned for Skins when he was 15. He studied finance at university before returning to acting.

He has also released a number of country songs, including a new single this week titled Cold Beer Cold.

In 2023, Mr Kerr donned a tartan kilt as he walked his mother down the aisle for her wedding to Mr Searle.

Alongside a photo of them walking arm-in-arm posted to Instagram, he wrote: “Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure! I love you mum.

“Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here’s to a tremendous life together for the happy couple.”

La Dépêche du Midi, the regional newspaper, said yesterday police believed the couple may have been killed during a break-in.

The mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Jean-Sébastien Orcibal, dismissed speculation the deaths were due to a burglary “gone wrong”.

The couple were described by their neighbours as “popular” within the community. They had been running a gîte [lodging] in the centre of the hamlet, neighbours said, and were “well integrated” in the village.