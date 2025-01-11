Scotsman readers offer 'lifeline' to help boost Cyrenians campaign fund to £100k

The Scotsman joined forces with Cyrenians for its winter campaign

Readers of The Scotsman have helped boost Cyrenians’ winter campaign fund to more than £100,000 in a “lifeline” for people experiencing homelessness.

The campaign helps the charity offer care, community and hope to those who are facing homelessness. Launched in November, the campaign has since raised more than £100,000, which will help fund the charity’s services in the coming months.

Cyrenians chief executive Ewan Aitken said the funds would offer a “lifeline” to those facing homelessness.

He said: “For many people, Cyrenians services are a lifeline. My colleagues across Edinburgh, the Lothians, the Borders and Falkirk work tirelessly every day to be able to offer the kind of trusted relationships, understanding and support that help people out of the cycle of homelessness and, crucially, prevents people from being pulled into that cycle in the first place.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Scotsman readers, we will be able to continue this work, ensuring that Scotland is a safe and welcoming place to everyone. For that – and for the support of the Scotsman – I am so grateful.”

Cyrenians helps people experiencing homelessness. | Pic Phil Wilkinson / Cyrenains

In November, at the launch of the campaign, The Scotsman revealed a Cyrenians’ analysis of homelessness statistics published by the Scottish Government found Glasgow had the largest number of applications for homelessness, at 7,725 in 2023/24, compared to 3,814 in Edinburgh and 1,763 in Aberdeen.

However, the Scottish capital is home to the largest number of people living in temporary accommodation.

The figures showed that across all three cities, the numbers of people presenting as homeless are growing and the time spent in temporary accommodation is lengthening.

Over the past two years, 13 of Scotland’s 32 councils have declared a housing emergency, beginning with Argyll and Bute Council in June last year. East Lothian Council became the most recent local authority to do so on November 12. Meanwhile, on May 15, the Scottish Parliament declared a national housing emergency.

Cyrenians was created in 1968 by a group of students angry and disillusioned at the way people experiencing homelessness were treated. They developed a residential community model where volunteers live alongside those who had been street homeless.

The charity now has more than 63 services, including work to ensure people in hospital are not discharged into homelessness, mediation services to help keep family breakdown from occurring, and recovery services for people suffering from addiction. Cyrenians’ Homeless Navigator team walks around Edinburgh city centre to meet people who are homeless and ensure they can access the services they are entitled to.

Recent figures have shown that 50 per cent of people who present as homeless have at least one support need, from mental health problems, to physical disabilities and addiction issues.