The research, led by Which?, had 9,000 members rate inland towns and villages they'd visited across the UK.
Each town and village was then measured on its food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, attractiveness, shopping and peace and quiet.
Top spots went to Wells in Somerset and Avebury in Wiltshire. Meanwhile, they were followed by other highly rated towns in every corner of the UK – from Scotland to Dorset – and North Wales to the Lake District.
15 Scottish locations which are, according to members, “worth a visit any time of the year” made it to the list.
Leading the list for Scotland is Melrose in the Scottish Borders.
A Which? spokesperson said: “The three peaks of the Eildon Hills provide the backdrop to this most Scottish of towns. Small, ancient, and built of red sandstone, it grew up around the abbey, now ruined, which was established in 1136 and still houses the heart of national hero Robert the Bruce, buried in a casket in the grounds.
“The St Cuthbert’s Way, a 62-mile walk to Holy Island, also starts at the abbey, but there are more leisurely options.
“These include two National Trust for Scotland gardens: Priorwood, with beautiful views across the abbey, and Harmony Garden, with its flowering bulbs and Georgian manor house.
“Otherwise, Melrose is a place to potter, stopping for refreshment at one of countless tea rooms or enjoying a wee dram at one of the charming old inns.”
Here are the 15 Scottish towns and villages featured on the list.