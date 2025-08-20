The research, led by Which?, had 9,000 members rate inland towns and villages they'd visited across the UK.

Each town and village was then measured on its food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, attractiveness, shopping and peace and quiet.

Top spots went to Wells in Somerset and Avebury in Wiltshire. Meanwhile, they were followed by other highly rated towns in every corner of the UK – from Scotland to Dorset – and North Wales to the Lake District.

15 Scottish locations which are, according to members, “worth a visit any time of the year” made it to the list.

Leading the list for Scotland is Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

A Which? spokesperson said: “The three peaks of the Eildon Hills provide the backdrop to this most Scottish of towns. Small, ancient, and built of red sandstone, it grew up around the abbey, now ruined, which was established in 1136 and still houses the heart of national hero Robert the Bruce, buried in a casket in the grounds.

“The St Cuthbert’s Way, a 62-mile walk to Holy Island, also starts at the abbey, but there are more leisurely options.

“These include two National Trust for Scotland gardens: Priorwood, with beautiful views across the abbey, and Harmony Garden, with its flowering bulbs and Georgian manor house.

“Otherwise, Melrose is a place to potter, stopping for refreshment at one of countless tea rooms or enjoying a wee dram at one of the charming old inns.”

Here are the 15 Scottish towns and villages featured on the list.

1 . Melrose (78%) Melrose is in the Scottish Borders and situated next to the River Tweed. It's known for Melrose Abbey, Rugby Sevens, and being the birthplace of Rugby Seven. Pictured are the ruins of the Melrose Abbey which was founded by monks in 1136. Melrose has been rated five stars for peace and quiet, attractiveness and scenery. | Design Pics Editorial/Universal Photo Sales

2 . Inveraray (77%) Inveraray, a town in Argyll and Bute, is located on the western shore of Loch Fyne. The town is known for its "beautiful scenery". Inveraray has been rated five stars for scenery and attractiveness. It also received four stars for tourist attractions. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Pitlochry (77%) Pitlochry, a town in the Perth and Kinross, is near the River Tummel. Visitors can enjoy white water rafting and hiking while exploring the area's natural beauty. It received five stars for scenery. For shopping, food and drink, and attractiveness, the town was rated four stars. | Google Photo Sales