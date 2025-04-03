Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is to return to exhibit at next year's Venice Bienniale art expo - after a two year "pause" amid financial concerns.

Scotland + Venice, a partnership between Creative Scotland, British Council Scotland, National Galleries Scotland, Architectures & Design Scotland, V&A Dundee and the Scottish Government, said the renewed participation in the prestigious event would be a “more efficient model”.

It said it would prioritise lower-carbon travel, more sustainable logistics and hybrid ways of working.

A review of Scotland's participation in the art side of the event, which has been running since 1895 and alternates between art and architecture, was carried out following the decision in 2023 to take a break after 20 years. A spokesman said at the time that in "the present financial and planning environment" it was necessary to "review the current model of delivery".

Although Scotland does not have its own pavilion - and is incorporated into the British Pavilion at the Bienniale, it has previously staged a number of "collateral" shows on the fringes of the main sites. A total of 29 countries have official pavilions at the event, regarded as one of the most significant international platforms within the global art world.

The partnership has now also issued a renewed commitment to take part in 2028 and 2030, as well as the 2026 event, which runs from May to November.

Alastair Evans, chair of Scotland + Venice Partnership, said, “Exhibiting work during one of the highest profile moments in the visual arts calendar, at the Venice Biennale, allows Scotland’s artists to be seen on a prestigious international stage with their global peers, in a city visited by thousands every year.

Alberta Whittle's work was shown at the last Venice Bienniale attended by Scotland in 2022. | Scotland + Venice

“It gives artists the opportunity to create a significant commission, as well as giving others working in the Scottish art scene the chance to develop their own skills on an ambitious project.”

Scotland + Venice said more information on its funding model would be available later this year. The Scottish Government said it would not provide direct funding for the project.

Mr Evans pointed to Scotland’s 2022 Bienniale exhibition, by artist Alberta Whittle, which had 37,000 visitors in Venice and attracted a further 117,000 when it was later exhibited at the National Galleries of Scotland. Her work was also later acquired by the National Galleries of Scotland.

He said: “We hope that the project for 2026 will deliver similar opportunities for artists and arts audiences both in Scotland and Venice. The Scotland + Venice Partners would like to thank all of those who contributed to the Review.”

The review also concluded that Scotland + Venice was offering a “unique opportunity” for artists based in Scotland to engage with complex topics and contemporary issues on a global stage, providing “impactful professional development for artists, creative individuals and organisations across Scotland”. Contributors highlighted the importance of the project to the development of the visual arts community in Scotland, and its key role in raising the profile of the sector internationally.

It said consultees of the review had backed an option for an approach which prioritises public engagement at home and abroad, with more resources committed to the project, including a dedicated programme manager.

Jenny Crowe, chair of the Scottish Contemporary Art Network, said: “The return of the Scotland + Venice project to the art biennale is very much welcome and signals a renewed buoyancy for contemporary art in Scotland. The Biennale remains an incredibly important platform that brings together curators and arts professionals from across the world - Scotland being part of that global conversation is essential.

Scotland's show was part of fringe events at the Bienniale for 20 years. | Scotland + Venice

“Many artists and arts professionals in Scotland enjoy international careers, and although only a small number can, inevitably, be represented in the Biennale, the Scotland + Venice opportunity existing and being part of that international mix will undoubtedly foster a new sense of ambition and reach. It allows artists to consider their place and connect their work to audiences from all over the world.”