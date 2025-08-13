The 23-year-old man was smoking, swearing and drinking on the flight full of holiday-makers

Ryanair have welcomed the sentencing of an “unruly” passenger who forced a flight carrying 178 holiday-goers from Edinburgh to Lanzarote to turn back shortly after take-off.

Ben McCabe, 23, of East Kilbride, was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 5.

McCabe disrupted the flight full of holiday-makers on July 5 last year by shouting, swearing, smoking an e-cigarette, and consuming alcohol when already drunk.

Ryanair said McCabe was one of three passengers whose behaviour led to the flight, which it said was carrying several young families, having to return to Edinburgh Airport.

McCabe was sentenced to a community payback order with 225 hours of unpaid work to be completed within two years.

On Wednesday, Ryanair said it welcomed the court’s decision, describing the behaviour as “inexcusable”.

