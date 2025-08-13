Edinburgh flights: Ryanair welcomes sentencing of 'unruly' passenger who forced flight to make U-turn
Ryanair have welcomed the sentencing of an “unruly” passenger who forced a flight carrying 178 holiday-goers from Edinburgh to Lanzarote to turn back shortly after take-off.
Ben McCabe, 23, of East Kilbride, was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 5.
McCabe disrupted the flight full of holiday-makers on July 5 last year by shouting, swearing, smoking an e-cigarette, and consuming alcohol when already drunk.
Ryanair said McCabe was one of three passengers whose behaviour led to the flight, which it said was carrying several young families, having to return to Edinburgh Airport.
McCabe was sentenced to a community payback order with 225 hours of unpaid work to be completed within two years.
On Wednesday, Ryanair said it welcomed the court’s decision, describing the behaviour as “inexcusable”.
A Ryanair spokesperson said: “We welcome the Community Payback Order of 225 hours community service issued to this passenger by the Edinburgh Sheriff Court, which demonstrates just one of the many consequences that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy, and we hope this action will further deter disruptive behaviour on flights so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment.”