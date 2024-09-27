New leader can lay claim to being ‘not a career politician’ after decades in journalism

Russell Findlay has billed himself as someone who is "not a career politician".

And that is certainly the case - for decades, Mr Findlay was an investigative reporter in Scotland, covering organised crime and justice for the likes of STV and theScottish Sun.

It was his work investigating some of the country's biggest criminals that led to him being attacked with acid at his home, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

The attack took place in 2015 at his home in Glasgow after his work exposing the dealings of criminal gangs in the city. He was able to hold off attacker William Burns, who was disguised as a postal worker, for long enough for the police to arrive and Burns was subsequently detained and jailed.

As well as covering organised crime, his investigation into the disappearance of Margaret Fleming was instrumental in the prosecution of her killers Avril Jones and Edward Cairney.

Russell Findlay after he is announced as new Scottish Conservatives leader, at the Radisson Hotel in Edinburgh. | PA

His interview with the couple, who were Ms Fleming's guardians, was used by prosecutors in the trial to convict them of her murder and of claiming her benefits for almost two decades after she had died.

Mr Findlay went on to become - to the surprise of many colleagues - the head of communications for the Scottish Conservatives in 2020, and later announced his intention to run for Holyrood.

Topping the Tories' West Scotland list, he was elected in 2021 - after coming third in the Paisley constituency - and quickly rose to become the party's justice spokesman.

Throughout his four years at Holyrood, the former reporter has become a fierce critic of the Scottish Government, particularly around the controversial gender reforms blocked by the UK government early last year.

He was also seen by some as the continuity candidate in the Tory leadership race, with reports suggesting his predecessor Douglas Ross wanted him to take over the top job last year.

Mr Findlay will now be tasked with bringing together a party which has been struggling in recent months.

Mr Ross was forced to step down from the leadership during the general election campaign following his decision to run for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat in the stead of former MP David Duguid, who was recovering from a spinal stroke.

The leadership contest was also marred by accusations of dirty tricks by supporters of some candidates, with Mr Findlay's fellow candidate Meghan Gallacher suggesting a senior party figure wrongly told her supporters she was going to drop out.

During the leadership campaign, Mr Findlay set out his plans for the Scottish Tories in an article for the Scottish Daily Mail.

He wrote: “There is a common sense coalition that we can build to meet the aspirations of ordinary people. I’m standing as a candidate for the leadership of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party because I believe we have the chance to change Scotland for the better.”

Mr Findlay said the party could stand up for workers if it goes back to its traditional values, adding: “It’s a conservatism which is pro-worker too - it understands backing business isn’t about maximising the profits of shareholders, it’s about generating the stable, well-paid jobs needed so that everyone can benefit from economic growth.

“I believe there is a wide, and as-yet untapped, support in Scotland for a conservatism that is unashamedly aspirational in its character and for encouraging a society which respects and rewards individual effort and initiative.