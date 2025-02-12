Royal first as Mike Tindall guest edits Beano to celebrate cartoon hero's 45th anniversary

Mike Tindall is the first member of the Royal Family to guest edit the Beano

He is a former rugby international and is married to one of the granddaughters of the late Queen.

Now Mike Tindall is to become the first member of the Royal family to guest edit the Beano - as he stars in a cartoon strip alongside cartoon hero Bananaman to mark the character’s 45th anniversary.

Wearing an identical blue and yellow suit to the fictional character on the comic’s front cover, Mr Tindall, 46, is pictured flying with Bananaman while holding a celebration cake.

In the story, the pair team up to tackle a rampaging troll-monster to save Beanotown after a superhero mishap spirals out of control.

Bananaman made his first public appearance in Nutty comic in 1980 and has starred in Beano, which is produced in Dundee, since 2012. Bananaman, who transforms into a superhero from schoolboy Eric Wimp, was originally conceived as a playful parody of traditional superheroes: super-strong, able to fly, but comically clueless.

In his editor’s letter, Mr Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, daughter of the Princess Royal, shares memories of his childhood, growing up in the countryside. As a father of three children, he says he now takes pride in playing pranks on his own family, from jumping out to scare them to tying shoelaces under the dinner table.

In the letter, which is printed on a page that depicts Mr Tindall surrounded by popular Beano characters, including Minnie the Minx and Dennis the Menace, he said: “It’s been brilliant to step into the world of Beano and join Bananaman on this epic adventure.

“I loved reading Beano growing up, and now being able to share that with my own kids is really cool. Bananaman’s 45th birthday is a reminder that fun, laughter and a bit of mischief never go out of style, and sharing laughter with kids is timeless.”

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano Studios, said: “Mike Tindall and Bananaman are the ultimate dream team. A rugby legend and a superhero famous for epic failure … what could possibly go wrong? Beano brings families together through shared laughs, so this anniversary edition celebrates that, with probably the funniest Bananaman story of all-time.”

Mr Tindall’s letter also encourages children to take on a sport, if they have the chance.

He told readers: “When I was your age, I lived in the country. I was outside all day, riding bikes, jumping off hay bales, exploring the woods – anything to annoy farmers. I was always getting chased.

“My heroes were sportspeople – Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. But I didn’t want to be like them. I wanted to beat them! I’m VERY competitive.”

He added: “I wasn’t brilliant at one sport, but I was strong, determined and willing. I found a coach who believed in me and took every chance I got. Then one day I had the Rugby World Cup in my hands.”

Created by David Donaldson, Steve Bright and John Geering, Bananaman’s current artist is Wayne Thomson.