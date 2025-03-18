River City: BBC Scotland axes Scottish soap and confirms big plans for finale

The BBC Scotland show River City has been running since 2002

Long-running BBC Scotland soap opera River City is to come to an end next year after more than two decades, as the public broadcaster cited a “change” in audience viewing patterns.

The soap, which launched in September 2002, is to end in autumn next year.

Fans have taken to social media to condemn the cut as a “terrible decision” for the “best show on Scottish TV”.

Set in the fictional west of Scotland town of Shieldinch and filmed in Dumbarton, River City was regarded as a Scottish competitor to soaps EastEnders and Coronation Street.

The broadcaster, which revealed “big plans” for the finale in autumn 2026, said viewers had moved away from long-running series and preferred drama with shorter runs.

River City is to come to an end next year. | BBC

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said: "The team have done a brilliant job and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year.

"But as viewing patterns change and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland showcasing storytelling across the UK. Our goal is to grow Scotland further on the global drama map, with a slate of world-class productions that set the standard not just here but internationally too.”

As it announced the end of the long-running show, the BBC said three new dramas - Counsels, Grams and The Young Team - would be launched, creating new opportunities across the independent TV production sector.

The broadcaster said total investment in BBC drama from Scotland over the next three years was expected to rise to more than £95 million in total.

Many well-known actors have appeared in River City over the past two decades, including Grant Stott and Outlander star Sam Heughan. Stefan Dennis, from Australian soap Neighbours, and Lorraine McIntosh, from pop band Deacon Blue, also featured in the show’s early days.

Other celebrities to have made special appearances include singer Susan Boyle, broadcaster Lorraine Kelly and Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills.

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, urged BBC Scotland to rethink plans to axe the show, which is a BBC Studios Drama Production.

Paul W Fleming, Equity general secretary, said: “This short-sighted move from BBC Scotland would be a disaster for Scottish television. River City is a well-loved staple of TV schedules. It’s a successful Scottish production, which should be celebrated, not decimated.

“Axing River City would have a devastating effect on acting and production roles for Scottish talent. There is simply no equivalent to a regular soap for getting your foot in the door of this notoriously cutthroat industry, especially for the many aspiring actors from working-class backgrounds.”

Philippa Childs, head of broadcasting union Bectu, described it as “hugely disappointing” to see creative jobs lost in Scotland. She said: “Many of those who work on River City are freelancers, for whom this news will be a particular blow.”

Scottish Labour culture spokesperson Neil Bibby said: “River City has provided a vital platform for many Scottish actors and a pipeline of talent to the wider the television and film industry.