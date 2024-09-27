‘Dance through the decades’ audio-visual party to take place at West Princes Street Gardens, with The Cuban Brothers and Edinburgh funk group High Fade also on the bill.

The line-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities has been announced, with an Australian “time-travelling DJ” topping the bill for his one UK date this year.

DJ Tom Lowndes, who performs as Hot Dub Time Machine, will perform on December 30 at the Night Afore Disco Party beneath Edinburgh Castle.

The “dance through the decades” audio-visual party will be held at West Princes Street Gardens, with music and comedy act The Cuban Brothers and Edinburgh funk group High Fade, who will release their debut album in November, also on the bill.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the four-day Hogmanay celebrations, generating an estimated £48 million.

Hot Dub Time Machine is billed as a “global smash hit” for his “only UK appearance for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay”.

On December 31, Texas and Callum Beattie will entertain music fans at the Concert in the Gardens.

Australian "time-travelling" DJ Tom Lowndes, who performs as Hot Dub Time Machine, will perform on December 30 at the Night Afore Disco Party beneath Edinburgh Castle. | Getty Images

DJLowndes, who performed at the Hogmanay event in 2014, said: “Edinburgh, I’m coming back for Hogmanay. I’ve always wanted to play on the bandstand, and to do it around Hogmanay, on my birthday, is a dream come true. This time, it’s 100% bangers. Can’t wait to see you guys.”

The Cuban Brothers said: “It is very exciting to be performing back in the capital city for Hogmanay for the first time in a decade.

“The festive energy and good vibes are off the scale in Auld Reekie… literally can’t wait. Let’s go.”

High Fade said: “From busking on the Mound to playing the Night Afore Party in our home city means the world to us, we can’t wait to play with some of our favourites and put on the show Edinburgh deserves.”

City of Edinburgh Council culture and communities convener Val Walker said: “Hot Dub Time Machine is always the best party in town and what better way to get ready for a brand new year by dancing your way through all the hits of years gone by.

“The Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens has been a fantastic addition to the Edinburgh Hogmanay line-up and, with the addition of the Cuban Brothers and High Fade, it will be one to remember.

“This promises to be a spectacular night and I’d advise getting in early for tickets to avoid disappointment.

“Hogmanay is a special time for the city and I’m really proud that we’re able to offer such an exciting and eclectic programme. Attracting top artists like these is testament to the pull that Edinburgh’s Hogmanay commands and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone working behind the scenes to make these celebrations possible.”

Tickets for the Night Afore Disco Party go on sale at www.edinburghshogmanay.com at 10am on October 4, priced from £30 plus booking fees.

The festivities are organised on behalf of the council, which earlier this year banned adverts for flights and cruise ships on its land.

In May, the local authority announced it was banning adverts for air travel on council-owned advertising spaces in a bid to boost efforts to decarbonise, promoted by the Scottish Greens and campaign group Adfree Cities.