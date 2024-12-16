Researchers call for fresh policy approach on curbing climate change

Study says current policies often prioritise capturing emissions underground rather than reusing them

A “holistic policy approach” is essential to curbing CO2 emissions and climate change, a study has said.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh say the UK Government must adopt a more balanced approach than it currently does when choosing the best method to remove CO2 emissions from the atmosphere.

The study, titled Capturing Carbon To Mitigate Climate Change – Storage Or Use?, published in Trends in Biotechnology, says current policies often prioritise capturing emissions underground, rather than using biotechnology to reuse them.

Growing support for carbon capture and storage (CCS) is hampering the adoption of business models based on carbon capture and use (CCU), the team says.

The team added that greater fairness would boost the “bioeconomy” – which can transform captured CO2 into new products, including food and energy.

The UK Government currently supports four CSS clusters to capture 20-30 million tonnes of C02 a year come 2030.

The figure is projected to rise to more than 50 million tonnes per year by 2035, roughly equivalent to 10% of the UK’s total emissions in 2022.

Researchers say the cost-benefit equation for CCS is relatively straightforward, as is the process of devising and evaluating government incentives to encourage its development.

Analysis shows UK companies are influenced by the Government’s current preference for CCS over CCU and are less likely to invest in CCU-related initiatives.

Concerns persist that CCS encourages continued use of fossil fuels, that it is not feasible without subsidies and there is a risk of CO2 leakage.

Although CCU applications inevitably release some CO2 back into the atmosphere, their contribution to net zero objectives depends on a range of factors, researchers say.

These include the market size of a final product, the availability of renewable raw materials, and the economic and environmental impacts of the chosen technology.

To incentivise CCU, the positive environmental impacts and fossil fuel savings achieved in the production of CO2-derived products should be taken into account, the study states.

It highlights that both the UK and US governments are positioning themselves as world leaders in supporting engineering biology to help grow the bioeconomy.

Study author Dr Monica Hoyos Flight, of the university’s School of Social and Political Sciences, said: “Care must be taken to ensure that key players are working together synergistically and not antagonistically.

“We no longer have the luxury of being able to pick and choose between different options for reducing CO2 emissions.”

Fellow author Professor Joyce Tait added: “We need to focus attention on the most effective and technically viable initiatives that can be implemented in the shortest possible timescale, to reduce atmospheric CO2.

“Thus, a holistic policy approach that can anticipate policy impacts across sectors, to both push and pull in the same direction, is essential to avoid wasting precious time and money.”

A Department of Energy and Net Zero spokesperson said: “Through the groundbreaking deals signed earlier this week, we’re turning this game-changing technology into a reality, with construction of the UK’s new carbon capture industry starting next year for the first time ever.

“This investment will directly support 2,000 jobs, boost our energy security and rebuild our industrial heartlands.