Rail services cancelled because of train drivers shortage on 'challenging' weekend

Major disruption for Christmas shoppers and Old Firm football fans

Rail passengers have been warned to expect disruption with some services cancelled because of a lack of drivers.

A "particularly challenging" weekend in the lead up to Christmas has resulted in less drivers being available for rest-day working, ScotRail said.

There is major disruption between Glasgow and Edinburgh, which are expected to be busy with shoppers and visitors to Christmas markets.

Football fans will also be heading to Hampden Park in Glasgow for the Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at 3:30pm.

The operator said "possible replacement buses" for some cancelled services are being arranged and there will be ticket acceptance in place where possible.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We are sorry to customers for the cancellations to services today, which have been necessary due to a shortage of available drivers.

"We know how inconvenient this is to people travelling, and we are doing everything we can to make sure they can complete their journey."

Passengers can check for updates on the ScotRail app or website or through the Network Rail live departures website.

ScotRail has previously said it wanted to reduce its reliance on drivers working on their rest days by 2027.

The operator said they are currently recruiting 160 drivers each year, the most of any UK operator.

It emerged earlier this month that record numbers of drivers are leaving for other jobs or retirement with 81 new drivers passing the firm's training scheme in 2023/24 while 75 existing drivers left.