Presenter Sally Magnusson to leave Reporting Scotland after 27 years

By Laura Paterson
Comment
Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:29 BST
Broadcaster will anchor programme for the last time in April

Broadcaster Sally Magnusson is to step down from presenting BBC Scotland’s flagship news programme, Reporting Scotland, after 27 years.

She began presenting the show in 1998, when it was broadcast from BBC Scotland’s former home in Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow.

Magnusson will anchor the programme for the last time in April but will continue to work with the broadcaster on a freelance basis.

BBC presenter Sally Magnusson is leaving Reporting Scotland after 27 years | Alan Peebles/BBC

She said: “Leaving Reporting Scotland will be a real wrench after 27 years.

“I’ll miss the buzz and challenges of live news presentation, which I’ve always adored.

“But although my focus now turns to a growing writing career, an expanding family, and my work around dementia, I’m also looking forward to maintaining links with the BBC as a freelance broadcaster.”

Magnusson began her journalism career as a graduate trainee on The Scotsman in 1979.

She then moved to the BBC Scotland’s Current Account programme and worked on network news programmes including Sixty Minutes, London Plus and Breakfast.

She returned to Scotland to present Reporting Scotland two days a week and also worked on other TV programmes including Songs Of Praise and Panorama.

Her most recent BBC Scotland television documentary was Alzheimer’s, A Cure And Me which aired last year.

Magnusson is also an award-winning author and founded the charity Playlist for Life in 2013 after observing the effect music had on her mother’s dementia.

The charity works with families and care homes to encourage people to develop a playlist of personally meaningful music for those with dementia and led to her being made an MBE for services to people with dementia and their carers.

Gary Smith, BBC Scotland head of news and current affairs, said: “Sally is an outstanding journalist, broadcaster, and writer.

“She has skilfully guided viewers through countless big and sometimes difficult stories and the teatime audience will miss her hugely – as will all of us who have worked with her over the years.”

