The venue on Forrest Street in Edinburgh has announced it has officially shut as of Tuesday

A cocktail bar in Edinburgh renowned for its ball pit has closed just two years after launching with a grand opening.

Ballie Ballerson, which launched in the summer of 2022 on Forrest Street, closed permanently on Tuesday, citing rising operating costs among the reasons.

The cocktail bar in Edinburgh has shut after being opened for just two years | Evgeniy - stock.adobe.com

Known for its distinctive ball pit and slide in which patrons waded waist-high through a pool of giant glowing balls, the 300-capacity venue had also featured illusion lighting, Instagram-friendly backdrops and cocktails served by “world champion flair bartenders”.

It is believed the bar had unofficially shut its doors over the weekend, with a number of jobs axed under the decision.

Ballie Ballerson has closed with immediate affect. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

Administrators were appointed for the venue on October 4, according to The Gazette

A statement posted on Ballie Ballerson’s official website said: “It is with so much sadness we are announcing the closure of Ballie Ballerson, Edinburgh as of Tuesday, October 8.

“Like many others in the hospitality industry, we have faced several recent challenges. Rising operating costs, the cost-of-living crisis and the huge Covid debt we have been carrying since 2020 has forced us to make the tough decision to close our Edinburgh venue.

“We would like to apologise to all those who have an upcoming reservation in our Edinburgh venue and will receive a full refund. Our bookings team will be reaching out via the email you used to make your reservation, with instructions to enable us to process you a full refund.

“We understand that the cancellation of your reservations will cause disruption to your plans. We recommend Boom Battle Bar and NQ64 as two great options for those looking for a fun activity.

“If you need to reach out to us, please [email protected] our team will be able to assist you.”

The venue opened in June 2022, taking over fromMcSorley’s Irish Barat Oddfellows Hall - a Grade B listed property built in 1873.