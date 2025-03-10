Police name man, 61, killed in road collision Peterhead

By Paul Cargill
Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:29 BST
John Bannon, 61, died in a collision with a car

A 61-year-old male pedestrian who was struck by a car in Peterhead and later died in hospital has been named by police.

The collision involving a white Nissan X-Trail happened on Queen Street at its junction with King Street at around 9am on Monday, 3 March.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, but he died the following Saturday.

Police have named the man as John Bannon from the Peterhead area. His next of kin have been informed.

The man died in an accident in Peterhead.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Bannon and everyone involved at this very difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact officers.

“In addition, we would appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage which may assist to come forward.”

