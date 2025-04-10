Police make further arrest following damage to Donald Trump’s golf course

Police say inquiries are ongoing after 21-year-old woman held in Liverpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with damage to US president Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

Police were called to the course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red paint had been sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The woman was arrested in Liverpool on Thursday, with police saying their inquiries are ongoing.

It brings the total number of arrests following the incident to six.

General view of Turnberry hotel in South Ayrshire | PA

Kieran Robson, 33, was arrested on March 12 and appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on March 31 charged with malicious mischief in connection with damage at the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield in West Yorkshire and 55-year-old Umza Bashir, from Leeds, were both arrested on April 4, and were charged with malicious mischief when they appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on April 7.

They made no plea and were committed for further examination and released on bail ahead of a further court appearance.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government publication from October 2023 defines the common law offence of malicious mischief as the wilful, wanton and malicious destruction of, or damage to, the property of another.

It notes the charge should only be recorded “where widespread damage is caused, where the value of the damage is considerable, or where there is disruption of power supply, flooding or similar”.