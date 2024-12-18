The Elements Edinburgh site would include 3,000 homes and a primary school

Plans to build a new urban quarter with 3,000 homes close to Edinburgh Airport have been approved by council.

The development of the new community, which would be built on a 29-hectare disused brownfield site in west Edinburgh, was unanimously approved by the city council on Wednesday.

An artist's impression of the Crosswinds development | Crosswinds Developments

Office space, shops, a primary school and a green urban park would be built under the plans. The residential homes would include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties.

The site was once used as a runway for Edinburgh Airport.

The decision to give in-principle planning approval was made by councillors sitting on the development management sub-committee on Wednesday.

Around 1,000 of the properties in the Elements Edinburgh development would be affordable housing, with developer Crosswind exploring options with registered social landlords.

An artist's impression of how people would interact at the Elements development | Crosswinds Developments

John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “After many years working with the local government and our neighbours, this approval marks a critical moment for West Edinburgh, and the city more widely, allowing us all to take the next step towards delivering new homes the city so desperately needs.

“The Elements site is central to the wider vision for West Edinburgh. Aside from delivering 3,000 new homes, the site will also provide key transport links, green space and a primary school which will help ensure these major housing developments also become a thriving community.”

Mr Watson added: “Today’s decision marks the beginning of a new chapter which will see plans for the Elements site become a reality, transforming Edinburgh and creating new homes for its people.”