A “technically brilliant” former Scotsman photographer, who documented Scotland’s news for six decades, has died aged 81.

In a career spanning 61 years, 40 of which were spent at The Scotsman, Allan Milligan covered every aspect of Scottish life.

Born in Kelloholm, Dumfriesshire on 16 April 1943, his journey started out sweeping the floor of the Cumnock Chronicle darkroom at the age of 15.

After a spell at the Inverness Courier, he joined The Scotsman in the early 1960s and established himself as one of Scotland's finest photographers, respected throughout the industry.

Mr Milligan was at the centre of many of the big stories of the day during his time with the newspaper.

One of his most famous images was of a confrontation on the streets of Glasgow between a detective and a youth with an open blade on Renfield St in Glasgow in 1971. The picture was later used in training material at the police training college at Tulliallan.

He photographed the Beatles in 1965, the miners strikes, the launch of the QE2 and other stories from Papal visits to cup finals. He also covered some of the most tragic stories of the time, including the Lockerbie disaster in 1988 and the school shooting in Dublane in 1996.

On leaving The Scotsman, Mr Milligan embraced the next phase of his career, working as a photographer at the Scottish Parliament. It was the beginning of the new home of the Scottish Government and Mr Milligan’s pictures created an historical archive of the early days of Scotland’s new parliament.

After 61 years behind the camera, Allan was forced into retirement by illness in 2019. Insisting that his cameras were put to good use, they were donated to students in need of equipment at Forth Valley College and given a second life.

His daughter, Fiona, remembered her father as a “quiet, caring man with a streak of nonsense running through him”.

She said: “He loved mischief, music, sailing, cycling, food, technology and photography. The only thing he loved more were his children and grandchildren.”

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, commented "Allan was a friendly, energetic and skilled figure in Scottish politics, who devoted many years to capturing the political landscape of our time. I am sad to learn of his passing and my thoughts are with his family and friends."

Award-winning Scottish press photographer, Wattie Cheung, credits Mr Milligan with his career.

“Allan was a photographer’s photographer. Always with great ideas and a zest for getting THE photograph on whatever job he did. He never went on a job at less than 110% and his enthusiasm would always rub off on us younger less experienced photographers.

“He loved helping the next generation coming through but he would be ruthless in the press pack. You always kept an eye on whatever and wherever he was , just in case. A funny witty man and quick to laugh and I can’t ever remember him raising his voice in all the years I knew him.”

He added: “He was always at the cutting edge of gadgets and cameras, never dwelling on the past too much . It was always the next thing and the next assignment. I will miss him terribly and thank him for the rest of my days for giving me my life in photography.”

Andrew O’Brien, head of audio visual, at The Scotsman, recalled advice given to an aspiring photographer by Mr Milligan as “find the light and interpret it on your subject”.

Mr O’Brien said: “He was one of the most professional people I have ever worked with. Always ahead of the game, technically brilliant and with a beautiful eye for the perfect news picture.

1 . Scotsman Photographer Allan Milligan Jim Hamilton / Evening Times Photo Sales

2 . Jimmy Reid the convenor of the shop stewards during the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders dispute in 1971 Allan Milligan / The Scotsman Photo Sales

3 . Detective Inspector George Johnstone cigarette in mouth, a special branch detective is slashed by a youth with an open razor in Renfield Street Glasgow during a pro IRA march in 1971. The youth was given an eight year prison sentence and George thought as the open blade came towards him "If he cuts my Gannex coat how will I be able to get it invisibly mended" Allan Milligan / The Scotsman Photo Sales

4 . The Beatles in 1965 at the Odeon Cinema Renfield Street in Glasgow. Allan Milligan Photo Sales