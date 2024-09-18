NHS workers strike deal with Scottish Government on pay rise worth £448m

Move to accept 5.5 per cent rise would provide ‘significant boost to take-home pay’

Members of the Unite trade union working in Scotland’s NHS have overwhelmingly voted to to accept a 5.5 per cent pay rise from the Scottish Government.

James O’Connell, Unite’s lead negotiator for the health sector, said the deal – which 93 per cent of the members in a ballot voted to accept – would provide a “significant boost to take-home pay”.

The result comes after the Scottish Government proposed the rise – which is in line with that being offered to NHS workers south of the Border.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has said the pay deal will ensure “Scotland’s nurses and NHS staff have the best pay package in the UK” | PA

The deal would see almost 170,000 employees – including nurses, midwives, paramedics, allied health professionals, porters and others – receive a pay rise that would be backdated to April.

Both Unite and fellow trade union Unison recommended the deal be accepted, with Unison still waiting for the result of its ballot, which closes on Friday September 20.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland – which represents nurses – is also consulting its members on the deal, with the consultation also closing on Friday.

With the package worth £448 million, Unite has already said the pay deal would see the lowest-paid workers receive a £1,278 salary increase, and a new hourly rate of £12.71.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s thousands of members working in NHS Scotland have overwhelmingly backed a good pay offer which has been successfully negotiated by their union.”

Meanwhile, Mr O’Connell stated: “Unite has secured an inflation beating pay increase for our NHS Scotland membership.

“We believe the offer was the best negotiable under the present public financial circumstances, and it will provide a significant boost to take-home pay.”