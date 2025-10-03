MSPs back Bill that would make dog theft a specific crime

Culprits would face up to five years in prison for new offence distinct from common law

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSPs have backed a Bill that would criminalise dog theft with penalties of up to five years in prison.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden brought the Dog Theft Bill (Scotland) to the Scottish Parliament on “behalf of dog owners and lovers across Scotland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed legislation could see people jailed for up to five years for dog theft. At the least an offender could be jailed for up to 12 months and fined.

From left, Christine Grahame MSP with her dog Chloe, Maurice Golden MSP with his dog Leo and Mark Griffin MSP with Alfie after winning the top three prizes in the Holyrood Dog of the Year 2018 at the Scottish Parliament | PA

Mr Golden told the chamber: “Losing a dog is heartbreaking and traumatic whatever the circumstances. Losing a dog as a result of theft compounds that trauma.

“Stealing a family pet, whether for financial reward or any other reason, is a wicked act and should be treated accordingly by the law.

“Currently if a dog is stolen the crime would be prosecuted under the common law of theft. This is the same as any other item such as a bike, television, clock or the like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t believe this reflects the sentient nature of dogs, the emotional attachment between owner and dog or the impact on the wider family that loss of a dog has.”

The Bill was unanimously agreed at stage one, with the key components agreed, although MSPs did not agree with all proposals and changes are likely to be considered.

The Government said it agreed with the key components of the Bill but not with all the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhian Brown, Minister for Victims and Community Safety, confirmed that the Government is willing to support the Bill on the basis of changes by stage two discussions.

She did not support provision of victim support statements for all dog theft cases.

Ms Brown referred to the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Scotland Bill which extended victim impact statements to all solemn cases, adding this is appropriate but should not be extended to summary cases.

‘Emotional impact’

She said: “We are all accepting, as the committee did, that dogs are sentient beings, they have an emotional impact on their owner and there is also an impact on the welfare of the dog.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minister added that she looked forward to working with Mr Golden to ensure changes are made to the Bill for the Government to continue support at stage three.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant confirmed that her party supported the Bill but added that dog theft within a broken-down relationship or by abusive partners could be considered.

READ MORE: SNP to release hundreds more prisoners early as inmate population reaches critical level

She concluded: “While this Bill is limited, as are all members’ Bills, we believe that with awareness raising it can shine a light on the heartbreak caused by the theft of a dog, and it will be another tool in the armoury of the police to deal with organised crime, therefore we will supporting the Bill at stage one today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said his party believed the Bill is “rooted in good intentions” but some areas should be addressed.

He said there was a concern that the Bill should be broadened to include cats and other animals kept as pets.

“The bonds between owners and their pet cats and the feelings of anxiety and distress if they’re stolen – they are not different from those of dog owners, they also deserve access to justice if they are victims of theft.”