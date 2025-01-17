Missing sisters captured on CCTV visiting bridge where they were last seen

Police issue fresh appeal for information

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two sisters who went missing in Aberdeen more than a week ago visited the bridge where they were last seen the previous day, police have said.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti are captured on CCTV at the bridge where they were last seen the day before their disappearance | Police Scotland

Police said that investigations into their disappearance have now confirmed both women were seen at the same bridge at around 2.50pm on Monday January 6 and spent around five minutes in the area, not engaging with anyone else.

It has also emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to the sisters’ landlady at 2.12am on Tuesday January 7, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are searching for missing sisters, left to right, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti | Police Handout

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the sisters at this earlier time.

After visiting the bridge, the sisters are then seen on CCTV making their way through the city centre, via the Union Square shopping centre, back to their flat in the Charlotte Street area of Aberdeen.

There is nothing to indicate that Eliza or Henrietta left their flat again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee in the early hours.

Eliza and Henrietta have not been seen or heard from since the sighting of them around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025 and searches are continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A text message was sent from Henrietta's mobile phone to their landlady at 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since.

The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found inside in the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

The sisters are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When seen on CCTV around 2.50pm on Monday, 6 January, 2025, they were both wearing rucksacks.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “We have carried out a significant trawl of public and private CCTV footage as we try to establish the sisters’ movements.

“Several hours of footage are being examined by a dedicated team of officers and we have so far established that Eliza and Henrietta were at the footpath next to the River Dee at 2.50pm on Monday, 6 January, 2025.

“Although the sisters didn't engage with anyone else at this time, the area would have been busy and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“After returning home, there is nothing to indicate that Eliza or Henrietta left their flat again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Searches have focused on the River Dee and following enquiries so far, there is nothing to suggest the sisters left the immediate area after 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further searches involving specialist resources will continue in the coming days, including into the harbour area.

Superintendent Howieson added: "We have had a positive response from the public to our appeals and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward.

"I would again urge anyone with any information which could help find Eliza and Henrietta to get in touch.

"We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and we will continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Searches will continue in the coming days and our officers will continue to do everything they can to find Eliza and Henrietta.”