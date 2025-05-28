Missing 19-year-old last seen asking schoolfriend for a lift – police

More than 220 homes visited and more than 1,000 hours of CCTV footage seized as part of investigation

A 19-year-old who vanished three weeks ago was last seen when he asked a school friend for a lift, detectives have said.

Cole Cooper was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3 and was captured on CCTV at about 6am on May 4 in Longcroft, Falkirk, when he tried to access his father’s house unsuccessfully.

Cole Cooper | Contributed

He was last seen at about 8.45pm on May 7, on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft, Falkirk, when he asked a schoolfriend for a lift, and was reported missing by his family two days later on May 9.

The schoolfriend said there were no concerns about Mr Cooper’s welfare on May 7 and that he was not given a lift, police said.

The missing man is described as about 5ft 10ins, of medium build with brown short hair, and was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

Detectives said the investigation was being treated as a missing person’s inquiry rather than a criminal probe.

A major search has involved helicopters, divers, digital and financial investigators, as well as examination of 1,000 hours of CCTV and door-to-door inquiries at more than 220 homes.

Wendy Stewart, Cole's mother | National World

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, local area commander, said: “Cole was reported missing on May 9 and was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3.

“There was a further sighting on CCTV on May 4, of Cole, around 6am. Since that CCTV, a witness has come forward reporting speaking to Cole about 8.45pm on May 7. He didn’t get a lift.”

Mr Hatrick said that the inquiry was probing digital media but was primarily focused on the last sightings.

He added: “At that time, the friend didn’t have any concerns for Cole’s wellbeing.

“He just said he was looking to go to his local area.

“From the witness account, he didn’t have any concerns at that time.

“The witness said that Cole asked for a lift and went on his way.

“Concerns are growing for Cole’s welfare, this is completely out of character.

“There’s nothing to suggest he has come to harm. It very much remains a missing persons investigation.

“His family are deeply devastated, they want answers relating to what has happened to Cole.

“There’s no evidence of any criminality at this stage.”

He urged Mr Cooper to get in touch with police and said he had “nothing to fear”.

Mr Hatrick added: “There’s no indication that Cole was a risk to himself or likely to come to harm.”

The search is primarily focused on Falkirk, but Mr Cooper also has links to Paisley, Denny and Cumbernauld.

A major incident portal has been set up for the public to share footage with investigating officers.

In a message to the missing man, Mr Hatrick said: “Cole, I would very much encourage you to get in touch with your family.

“You have got nothing to fear about getting in touch.

“We just want to find you safe and well.”

Anyone who has any information can contact officers on either 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday May 9.