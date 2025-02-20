Martin Compston's 'intense' new thriller filmed in this sought-after Glasgow neighbourhood

Martin Compston is to star in the new Amazon Prime series filmed in Glasgow

With its imposing architecture and sweeping views across Glasgow, it has long been one of the city's sought-after addresses.

It may be a dream west end destination overlooking Kelvingrove Park, but Park Terrace is about to be cast in a chilling new light - in a major new Scottish neighbour from hell drama series.

The psychological thriller Fear sees Line of Duty and The Rig star Martin Compston and Vigil star Anjli Mohindra play a couple whose dreams of an idyllic new life in Glasgow with their two young children are shattered by a reclusive and troubled basement flat neighbour, played by Tom Jones star Solly McLeod.

The three-part series, which has reunited Compston with Wild Mercury, producers of hit supernatural thriller The Rig, also features Scots stars James Cosmo, Maureen Beattie and Daniel Portman as his character's father, mother and brother.

The show has top billing at the Glasgow Film Festival, which will screen its first episode on 27 February ahead of its launch on Prime Video on 4 March.

Adapted from German author Kirk Kurbjuweit's best-selling novel, Fear sees the couple, Martyn and Rebecca, divided over how to deal with the increasingly erratic and sinister behaviour of Jan.

Martyn's response to unnerving comments made to Rebecca sparks a campaign of escalating intimidation and devastating accusations involving the couple's two children that see the family "pushed to their absolute limits."

Fear is to be screened on Amazon Prime. | Amazon Prime

Ms Mohindra said: "Martyn and Rebecca have moved away from London for a fresh start in Glasgow in this incredible home with their two young children.

"Everything is going really well, their new home is idyllic, the kids love it and they are getting on better than ever. Rebecca is hoping to make new solid friendships and give her new life a go. She is very warm and friendly with Jan at first.

"Out of nowhere, Jan makes a sexual comment about the lingerie Rebecca is hanging out in the garden. She is really thrown by it and thinks: 'Did he really say what I think he said?'

"Everything starts to go a little bit awry after that. It spirals quite quickly. It is almost as if Jan is desperate for some sort of contact after that.”

Scottish actor Martin Compston is to star in Fear. | Amazon Prime

Mr Compston's character is a talented architect in the running to design a new Glasgow arts centre.

He said: "You see the start of what could be an idyllic life for the family. But one incident kind of sparks something off.

"Jan is a bit of a troubled soul. He takes a bit of an unhealthy interest in Rebecca and it just spirals from there. This guy downstairs becomes a real bogeyman figure to them."

Ms Mohindra said she had read the script of all of the episodes in one sitting.

“It felt like a really horrible documentary and something that could very easily happen to anyone,” she said. “It really plays into every parent's worst nightmare,” she said.

"I think a lot of people will put themselves into the shoes of Martyn and Rebecca and ask themselves what they would do.”

Mr Compston said: "I think people will definitely relate to elements of the show. It's obviously quite extreme, but it's funny how these things can escalate with your neighbours. It can make your world feel very small."

Although the cast were pictured on and around Park Terrace last year, most of the show was shot inside the one address.

Mr Compston said: “I knew it would be a challenge, because there are some really dark elements in this, but I was really excited by the scripts and director Justin Chadwick's enthusiasm was infectious. I felt I had to work with him.

"It was a wee bit claustrophobic filming indoors for most of the time. I think that really helped with the paranoia and the feeling of the walls coming in. It's very intense."

In 2020, Park Terrace also hit the headlines, when a Victorian flat on the street was crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year.